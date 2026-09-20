Meet the Cast of FX's 'Adults': Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and More

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FX is not done exploring the lives of New York twenty-somethings in its comedy series Adults. The sitcom, which premiered in May 2025, returned for Season 2 on August 27 following a special prequel episode that aired on July 31. "Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions," FX teased the latest season in a press release. "What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same?" The network added, "Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other." As fans wait to see whether Adults will be renewed for a third season, here's everything to know about the show's main ensemble.

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Malik Elassal

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' Season 1 premiered in May 2025.

Malik Elassal plays Samir, the so-called "de facto host of the group" in Adults. In the series, he welcomes his friends to his childhood home while his parents are away "on an empty-nester RV trip." In an interview with ABC7's On The Red Carpet, he compared the character's living situation to an "incubator." "The show feels like an incubator where we all get to be growing up in the world, like forcing us to grow up and we have this house where we get to be as codependent and childish and avoiding growing up as much as possible," said Elassal. He then revealed the life advice he would give his character. "I would say probably just mind your business. I think you don't have to get involved in everything," he shared.

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Lucy Freyer

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' co-creators revealed the future of the sitcom.

Lucy Freyer stars in the FX show as Billie, Samir's longtime childhood best friend. "These days, she's trying hard not to try so hard," her character description reads.

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Jack Innanen

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Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' also introduced a roster of guest stars.

An anxious people pleaser who is constantly worried about becoming a burden, Paul Baker is brought to life by Jack Innanen. After getting his start as a content creator, Innanen reflected on transitioning into acting and taking on a television role. "It's a totally different beast," he admitted. "It was such a fun challenge and was made so easy because everyone was so talented. Working with an incredible cast, the creators, the script was incredible and the character was so well written. But that was the greatest privilege of my life getting to be a part of it."

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Amita Rao

Source: FX Networks/YouTube Amita Rao responded to her body hair critics.

In Adults, Amita Rao plays Issa, the outspoken and fiercely loyal member of the friend group. Her cast profile reads, "Issa is loud, she's loyal, she's passionate, she's got armpit hair, and she wants you to ask about it." Asked what advice she would give her character, Rao said, "Think for a minute before you do. Just a minute. I like her, I think she's a party."

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Owen Thiele

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'Adults' has yet to be renewed for Season 3.