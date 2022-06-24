Advice From JetSet, A Crypto Bro That Has Sold $10M In NFTs And Public Speaker That Has Shared Stages With Billionaires

It is your responsibility as a founder to sell your vision, a vision of a better tomorrow that resonates with your NFT Community. People buy into people rather than jpegs.

Building a great brand and community begins with structuring your brand's promise, or in NFT terms: Roadmap. Your roadmap should reflect your brand community's hopes, values, and dreams. It should be simple, ambitious, yet realistic. It is critical that you set realistic expectations that you and your team can meet in order to establish a trustworthy relationship within your community. People who follow your brand understand that when you say something will happen, it will. It is also critical to ensure that your community feels heard. This allows you to learn about your community's goals, what they need your help with, what their challenges are, and how you can best provide value to them or empower them. When your community can visualize how they will get from point A to point B, and how you will be there every step of the way when they need you, it creates more commitment, passion, and engagement with your brand. Tomorrow is always a better day if you can share a vision that your community wants to strive for and give them the tools to do so.