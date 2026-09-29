Authorities Say AEW’s Pac Was Found Dead in Car Near Chicago’s O'Hare Airport
Sept. 29 2026, Published 6:40 a.m. ET
Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Pac, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle near Chicago O'Hare International Airport before he was pronounced dead at 40.
Per Daily Mail, emergency crews responded to a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, after customers reportedly spotted the wrestler inside the car.
Dispatch audio reviewed by the New York Post captured the initial response.
"This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we're still on the phone getting further," the response said.
A later update indicated that Satterley was found dead when emergency personnel arrived. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.
Pac Was Found Near Chicago O’Hare Airport
Per DailyHerald, the vehicle was parked outside the Mediterranean restaurant in Des Plaines, less than a mile from the runways at O’Hare International Airport.
A witness told the New York Post that customers who noticed Satterley tried to help before emergency crews arrived. They reportedly searched inside the restaurant for medical equipment while waiting for assistance.
"There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside," the witness said.
The cause of death remains unknown.
An autopsy was performed, but additional testing is still pending, per the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Pac Wrestled in AEW One Day Before His Death
Satterley had competed for All Elite Wrestling the night before his death at the NOW Arena near Chicago.
The wrestler, who previously performed as Adrian Neville in WWE, faced Andrade El Idolo during AEW All Out.
He later appeared during the main event featuring Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.
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AEW Remembered Pac's Wrestling Career
Satterley was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and began his wrestling career in 2004. He went on to compete for wrestling promotions around the world before joining AEW in 2019.
The official AEW website announced his death shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27.
"Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history," the statement said.
"Our condolences go out to Satterley's family, friends and fans," the statement added.
WWE Stars Remembered Pac
Per Daily Mail, Several of Pac’s former WWE colleagues shared emotional tributes following his death.
Enzo Amore remembered their friendship and shared a heartfelt message on X.
"My best friend has passed on, I am absolutely in shock. My prayers are with his wife and family. Ben, I love you. I'm going to miss you Pac, thank you for being a friend," he said.
Kevin Owens also posted on X a rare collection of photos featuring the two wrestlers together.
"The best lad… We love you," he said.
Becky Lynch also paid tribute via X, describing Pac as "one of the best. In every way possible."