Authorities Say AEW’s Pac Was Found Dead in Car Near Chicago’s O'Hare Airport

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Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Pac, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle near Chicago O'Hare International Airport before he was pronounced dead at 40. Per Daily Mail, emergency crews responded to a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, after customers reportedly spotted the wrestler inside the car. Dispatch audio reviewed by the New York Post captured the initial response. "This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we're still on the phone getting further," the response said. A later update indicated that Satterley was found dead when emergency personnel arrived. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.

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Pac Was Found Near Chicago O’Hare Airport

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac was found in a vehicle which was parked near O’Hare International Airport in Des Plaines.

Per DailyHerald, the vehicle was parked outside the Mediterranean restaurant in Des Plaines, less than a mile from the runways at O’Hare International Airport. A witness told the New York Post that customers who noticed Satterley tried to help before emergency crews arrived. They reportedly searched inside the restaurant for medical equipment while waiting for assistance. "There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside," the witness said. The cause of death remains unknown. An autopsy was performed, but additional testing is still pending, per the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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Pac Wrestled in AEW One Day Before His Death

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac competed for All Elite Wrestling the night before his death at 40.

Satterley had competed for All Elite Wrestling the night before his death at the NOW Arena near Chicago. The wrestler, who previously performed as Adrian Neville in WWE, faced Andrade El Idolo during AEW All Out. He later appeared during the main event featuring Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

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AEW Remembered Pac's Wrestling Career

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac wrestled Andrade at AEW All Out one day before his death.

Satterley was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and began his wrestling career in 2004. He went on to compete for wrestling promotions around the world before joining AEW in 2019. The official AEW website announced his death shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27. "Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history," the statement said. "Our condolences go out to Satterley's family, friends and fans," the statement added.

WWE Stars Remembered Pac

Source: @AEW/YOUTUBE Pac’s former WWE colleagues paid tribute to the late wrestler following his death.