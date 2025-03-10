or
Ageless Actress Dyan Cannon, 88, Looks Incredible While Out in Los Angeles During Sighting: Photos

Dyan Cannon was spotted out and about in Los Angeles twice this month.

By:

March 10 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Dyan Cannon ages like fine wine!

The 88-year-old actress looked fierce and fantastic while taking a stroll in Los Angeles, Calif., during a recent outing.

The actress, 88, looked amazing while walking her dogs in L.A.

On Friday, March 9, Cannon was spotted taking her dogs for a walk in Southern California while wearing a hip ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.

For the outing, the Oscar-nominated star sported camouflage pants, laced-up work boots a brown shirt and a tan shawl. Cannon — who let her curly blonde hair loose while rocking bangs — additionally accessorized with a pair of aviator shades and a crossbody purse.

Dyan Cannon seemed in good spirits during the outing.

The Last of Sheila star seemed to be in good spirits during the daytime outing, as she appeared to smile at fellow pedestrians also walking their dogs on the street.

Cannon's recent outdoor sighting was the second public appearance in one week for the Golden Globe winner — who was spotted sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

Dyan Cannon also attended the Los Angeles Lakers game last week.

On Tuesday, March 4, the Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice actress cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers as they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115.

Cannon again looked incredible, this time donning a cropped black blazer with accentuated shoulders and white ruffled details, as well as knee-high black boots and a matching shoulder bag. The Ally McBeal star styled her hair similarly for both occasions.

After seeing the Heaven Can Wait actress out and about in L.A., fans couldn't help but share their shocked reactions about how young Cannon looked via social media.

"She looks good," one fan wrote in response to an article about the actress' Lakers outing, as another admirer penned, "88! What a blessing."

Dyan Cannon has won a Golden Globe, in addition to being nominated for three Academy Awards.

Haters, however, accused Cannon of having too much plastic surgery.

"People shouldn't look like that at 88, clearly she's had lots done to her face :(," a troll complained, while a second critic snubbed: "The 88 year old had so much plastic surgery on her face, she appears to be under 5 G gravity force. The face lift was so high, that she was walking on her toes."

Cannon's recent sightings come on the heels of the blonde beauty opening up about her former briefly romantic relationship with Johnny Carson.

Describing Carson, Cannon called him "warm, open [and] willing."

Dyan Cannon's fans couldn't believe how young she looked recently.

"I've never known anyone like him. I've never known anyone like Johnny," she expressed of the late talk show host — who died in 2005 at age 79.

Cannon also reflected on her marriage to late Hollywood star Cary Grant, whom she shares her daughter, actress Jennifer Grant, 59, with.

"Cary was more of an enigma," Dyan explained of her ex-husband, who died in 1986 at age 82. "Much more of a, 'Can I approach him or can't I?' But people would approach Johnny as if he were family."

"So, it was a different kind of star?" the reporter asked, as Dyan declared: "There was nobody as big a star as Johnny."

