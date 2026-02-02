Ageless Pharrell Williams Leaves Fans 'Shocked' After Mentioning He's 52 Years Old in 2026 Grammys Speech: 'Looks Fresh Out of College!'
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:04 p.m. ET
Pharrell Williams left people speechless when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.
While taking the stage in a baby pink velvet suit, the superstar thanked everyone who helped him achieve his dreams and said of loving his job, "I'm 52. I get to do this every day. I love what I do."
Social media users were in disbelief over Williams' age given his youthful appearance.
Fans React to Pharrell Williams' Age
"@Pharrell doesn't age, God, 52 and he still looks like he did in the 2000s," one person wrote on X. "A legend who contributed to the careers of icons like @britneyspears, @Madonna, @gwenstefani among others! #GRAMMYs."
"Pharrell Williams just turned 52 and aged like fine wine #GRAMMYs," declared another fan, while a third penned, "PHARRELL IS 52 YEARS OLD???? I'm shocked."
"Oh, shoot! @Pharrell just said he’s 52 years old on the Grammy Award show!" someone else raved. "That dude still looks like he’s fresh out of college! Haha #BlackDontCrack #GRAMMYs."
A few days before the awards show, Williams — along with Brandy and Kirk Franklin — were honored at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective.
Justin Timberlake closed out the performance with some of the tunes he made with Williams, such as "Señorita" and "Rock Your Body."
Justin Timberlake Raved Over the Star at a Pre-Grammys Bash
"Anybody who’s come in contact with or been in the same frequency with Pharrell Williams is changed forever," Timberlake gushed. "He came into my life at a time when I was entering my own, and funny enough, he made me feel like I belonged. Your creativity is unparalleled, your energy is infectious…you changed my life. And I will forever be grateful."
Williams was also given the Impact Award at the shindig, so he made a short speech at the event as well.
"I’d be remiss not to say I want to pray for the leaders of this nation. I want to pray for the leaders of this nation and the powers that be, the ones who are giving these orders," he expressed, referring to the ICE raids. "I’m praying that they find in their hearts some empathy, some grace, and most importantly, some mercy for these people who may not have been born in this country, but love it just as much as you do. Because, trust me, they would not be here if they didn’t believe us when we keep saying that this is the greatest nation on the planet. So please, empathy, grace and mercy, we should all be praying for that. It doesn’t matter how you voted; it’s how you pray."