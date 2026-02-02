Ageless Pharrell Williams Leaves Fans 'Shocked' After Mentioning He's 52 Years Old in 2026 Grammys Speech: 'Looks Fresh Out of College!'

Article continues below advertisement

Pharrell Williams left people speechless when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1. While taking the stage in a baby pink velvet suit, the superstar thanked everyone who helped him achieve his dreams and said of loving his job, "I'm 52. I get to do this every day. I love what I do." Social media users were in disbelief over Williams' age given his youthful appearance.

Fans React to Pharrell Williams' Age

Source: OK!/cbs Fans were in disbelief over Pharrell Williams being 52 years old.

"@Pharrell doesn't age, God, 52 and he still looks like he did in the 2000s," one person wrote on X. "A legend who contributed to the careers of icons like @britneyspears, @Madonna, @gwenstefani among others! #GRAMMYs." "Pharrell Williams just turned 52 and aged like fine wine #GRAMMYs," declared another fan, while a third penned, "PHARRELL IS 52 YEARS OLD???? I'm shocked." "Oh, shoot! @Pharrell just said he’s 52 years old on the Grammy Award show!" someone else raved. "That dude still looks like he’s fresh out of college! Haha #BlackDontCrack #GRAMMYs."

Source: mega The star has won 13 Grammys throughout his career.

A few days before the awards show, Williams — along with Brandy and Kirk Franklin — were honored at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective. Justin Timberlake closed out the performance with some of the tunes he made with Williams, such as "Señorita" and "Rock Your Body."

Justin Timberlake Raved Over the Star at a Pre-Grammys Bash

Source: mega Justin Timberlake said Pharrell Williams 'changed' his life.

"Anybody who’s come in contact with or been in the same frequency with Pharrell Williams is changed forever," Timberlake gushed. "He came into my life at a time when I was entering my own, and funny enough, he made me feel like I belonged. Your creativity is unparalleled, your energy is infectious…you changed my life. And I will forever be grateful."

Source: mega The singer targeted 'the leaders' of the country in his acceptance speech.