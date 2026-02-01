2026 Grammy Awards: Sharon Osbourne, FKA Twigs and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet — Photos
Feb. 1 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Music's biggest night has arrived!
On Sunday, February 1, singers, musicians, rappers and more celebrities flocked to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the sixth consecutive year.
Scroll down to see your favorite stars hit the red carpet.
SHARON OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne, wore his signature glasses and a long-sleeved black gown.
The rocker will be honored at the awards show via a performance by Slash, Post Malone and more.
FKA TWIGS
Best Dance/Electronic Album nominee FKA Twigs turned heads in a unique ensemble that featured a journal as an accessory.
LADY GAGA
CHRISSY TEIGEN
BAD BUNNY
KAROL G
KELSEA BALLERINI
Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous in a gold halter-style gown.
LAINEY WILSON
Country singer Lainey Wilson donned her signature cowgirl hat with a black, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.
PARIS HILTON
That's hot! Paris Hilton went for a glam ensemble that featured arm gloves and a dress that had an oversized, structured neckline.
SOMBR
Best New Artist nominee Sombr wore a silver embellished suit over a lacey shirt that featured a vertical cutout.
DIANE WARREN
Legendary songwriter Diane Warren wore all black except for her white blazer.
REBA MCENTIRE & REX LINN
Country star Reba McEntire looked upbeat while on the carpet with fiancé Rex Linn. McEntire confirmed their engagement last year.
TEDDY SWIMS
Nominee Teddy Swims rocked an embellished suit.
YUNGBLUD
Musician Yungblud wore a black leather jacket and matching low-rise pants.
ZARA LARSSON
Pop star Zara Larsson wowed in a tiny metallic gold top and matching maxi skirt.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams stunned in a sleeveless black gown that featured gold appliques.
LOLA YOUNG
Best New Artist nominee Lola Young wore an olive green sweater and matching pants.
LEAH KATEB
Love Island USA fan-favorite Leah Kateb stunned in a black cut-out dress.
KELTIE KNIGHT
Red carpet reporter Keltie Knight shined bright in a sequined ensemble that featured a thigh-high slit and a few cut-outs.
AYRA STARR
Singer Ayra Starr showed off her figure in a sheer dark purple frock.