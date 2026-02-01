or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > sharon osbourne
OK LogoPHOTOS

2026 Grammy Awards: Sharon Osbourne, FKA Twigs and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet — Photos

Photo of Sharon Osbourne, FKA Twigs and Zara Larsson
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Music's biggest night has arrived!

On Sunday, February 1, singers, musicians, rappers and more celebrities flocked to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the sixth consecutive year.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars hit the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

SHARON OSBOURNE

sharon osbourne grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Ozzy Osbourne's widow, Sharon Osbourne, wore his signature glasses and a long-sleeved black gown.

The rocker will be honored at the awards show via a performance by Slash, Post Malone and more.

Article continues below advertisement

FKA TWIGS

grammys fka twigsxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Best Dance/Electronic Album nominee FKA Twigs turned heads in a unique ensemble that featured a journal as an accessory.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

LADY GAGA

lady gaga grammysxblurfill
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

CHRISSY TEIGEN

chrissy teigen grammysxblurfill
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

BAD BUNNY

bad bunny grammysxblurfill
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

KAROL G

karol g grammysxblurfill
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

KELSEA BALLERINI

kelsea ballerini grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous in a gold halter-style gown.

Article continues below advertisement

LAINEY WILSON

grammys lainey wilsonxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Country singer Lainey Wilson donned her signature cowgirl hat with a black, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

PARIS HILTON

grammys paris hiltonxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

That's hot! Paris Hilton went for a glam ensemble that featured arm gloves and a dress that had an oversized, structured neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

SOMBR

sombr grammy awardsxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Best New Artist nominee Sombr wore a silver embellished suit over a lacey shirt that featured a vertical cutout.

MORE ON:
sharon osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

DIANE WARREN

grammys diane warrenxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren wore all black except for her white blazer.

Article continues below advertisement

REBA MCENTIRE & REX LINN

rebe mcentire rex linnxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Country star Reba McEntire looked upbeat while on the carpet with fiancé Rex Linn. McEntire confirmed their engagement last year.

Article continues below advertisement

TEDDY SWIMS

teddy swims grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Nominee Teddy Swims rocked an embellished suit.

Article continues below advertisement

YUNGBLUD

yungblud grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Musician Yungblud wore a black leather jacket and matching low-rise pants.

Article continues below advertisement

ZARA LARSSON

zara larsson grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Pop star Zara Larsson wowed in a tiny metallic gold top and matching maxi skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

michelle williams grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams stunned in a sleeveless black gown that featured gold appliques.

Article continues below advertisement

LOLA YOUNG

grammys lola youngxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Best New Artist nominee Lola Young wore an olive green sweater and matching pants.

Article continues below advertisement

LEAH KATEB

grammys leah katebxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Love Island USA fan-favorite Leah Kateb stunned in a black cut-out dress.

Article continues below advertisement

KELTIE KNIGHT

keltie knight grammysxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Red carpet reporter Keltie Knight shined bright in a sequined ensemble that featured a thigh-high slit and a few cut-outs.

Article continues below advertisement

AYRA STARR

grammys ayra starrxblur
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Singer Ayra Starr showed off her figure in a sheer dark purple frock.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.