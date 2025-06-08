ENTERTAINMENT Rising Star Jourdan Blue: Meet the Golden Buzzer Sensation of 'AGT' Season 20 Source: NBC Jourdan Blue earned a Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 after he performed ‘Breakeven’ and shared his emotional journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Jourdan Blue is taking the spotlight after delivering a breathtaking performance of "Breakeven," earning him a coveted Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent Season 20. Here's everything you need to know about the sensational singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Jourdan Blue performed a heartfelt rendition of ‘Breakeven’ on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Jourdan Blue?

A street performer hailing from New Orleans, La., Blue has gained traction on TikTok, captivating locals with his live performances. He supports his girlfriend and young son, Jax, who gained exposure during his life-changing appearance on the show, which aired on May 27. In his heartfelt audition, Blue shared insights about his upbringing. "Well, growing up, my mom was a cop and my dad was a lawyer, so naturally I was a rebel," he told judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B, prompting laughter from the panel.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: America's Got Talent Jourdan Blue's performance captivated both the crowd and the judges

Article continues below advertisement

"I kind of got myself into some trouble and ended up living with my grandpa, and he's a big music listener and that inspired me to get into it," Blue added. "I started street performing in New Orleans because I really wanted to just fully dive into it." He moved the audience with an emotional revelation. "As you might remember, at the beginning of the year, there was an attack on New Orleans, right on the exact block where I perform," he recalled, fighting back tears. "It made me realize that there's so much more to live for," the devoted dad continued. "That's what made me choose AGT. I feel like this is the best way to level up."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Howie Mandel hit the golden buzzer after Jourdan Blue's performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Jourdan Blue's Audition: A Showstopper!

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Blue showcased his remarkable vocal talent through a powerful rendition of The Script's hit "Breakeven," putting his own unique twist on the song. His performance earned him a standing ovation from the audience and high praise from all four judges. "I'm in love with you. Your hair, your voice, your energy. You're a rockstar," said Vergara, expressing her admiration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Jourdan Blue received praise from all the judges.

Article continues below advertisement

Brown celebrated how Blue managed to make such a "popular song" his own. "I think you are somebody [who] maybe lost their way a little bit, but like you said, through music [you have] now found your way," Cowell stated. "You have such a distinctive voice, you are so cool, and you feed off the audience. They love you, and how you made me feel just then was actually amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

"This is Season 20," Mandel added. "I've seen dreams come true, and I've seen lives change right where you're standing. And that stage and that moment can take you anywhere, and this is just the beginning of where you can go." "I think you're a star," he concluded enthusiastically, rising to hit the Golden Buzzer. "I think your name is gonna be on the lips of everybody watching this across the globe."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Each judge, including host Terry Crews, has the power to press the 'AGT' Golden Buzzer twice in a season.

Understanding the Golden Buzzer Rules on 'AGT'