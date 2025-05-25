'America's Got Talent' Season 20: Premiere Date, Judges and More
As America gears up for the dazzling return of America's Got Talent, the excitement is palpable! After 19 seasons of transforming lives through the magic of performance, the show is ready to dive into its monumental 20th season, with a whopping $1 million on the line and contestants itching for that coveted golden buzzer.
A Milestone Celebration for the Emblematic Talent Show
Launched back in June 2006, America's Got Talent has been the springboard for stars galore, from the sensational quick-change duo David Michael Maas and Dania Kaseevan to the enchanting yodeler Taylor Ware. However, it was the unforgettable Bianca Ryan who initially snagged the winner's spotlight.
Fast forward nearly two decades, and the platform has launched legends such as ventriloquist Terry Fator and magician Shin Lim into the limelight with Las Vegas shows to their names.
Show creator Simon Cowell couldn't contain his delight while announcing the landmark season, stating it was "absolutely brilliant" to reach this milestone in a heartfelt NBC statement. "Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It's true that two or three minutes can change your life," he emphasized.
Cowell also expressed his gratitude: "I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year."
Meet the Star-Studded Judging Panel for Season 20!
Fans of AGT, rejoice! Comedian Howie Mandel, the legendary Simon Cowell himself, and Modern Family star Sofía Vergara will be gracing the judging panel this season. In a surprising twist, former judge Heidi Klum has officially stepped away after an impressive 11-season run. However, the fierce Mel B is making a triumphant return to the judge's table, bringing back her sassy flair after departing in 2019.
"I'm beyond thrilled to be back at AGT," Mel B declared to People on March 18. "Not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it's also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn't be happier or more excited to be back."
Terry Crews Is Back to Host Season 20!
And who's keeping it all together? None other than Brooklyn Nine-Nine heartthrob Terry Crews will continue as the fan-favorite host, ready to guide viewers through the magic and mayhem.
Remember the Winner of Season 19?
Let's not forget the unforgettable Season 19, where former middle school janitor Richard Goodall stole the spotlight, walking away with the $1 million prize after captivating the judges and viewers alike with his passion and incredible vocals.
"Winning AGT is important and means so much to me," Goodall reflected post-victory. "Simon said two minutes can change your life. It has transformed mine, and I'd like to help others, one song at a time."
Mark Your Calendars! When Does It All Kick Off?
The first episode of America's Got Talent Season 20 is primed to air on May 27 on NBC, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.