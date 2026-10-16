'The President and Vice President Must Be Impeached': Air Force Member Lists Donald Trump's 'High Crimes' in Speech That Landed Him in Solitary Confinement
Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
United States Air Force Major Jason Watson got his money's worth calling for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's impeachment, rattling off a stunningly long list of what he described as the pair's "high crimes and misdemeanors."
The speech, delivered July 1 on Capitol Hill, resulted in Watson allegedly being placed in solitary confinement by the Air Force for charges related to his speaking out.
Jason Watson Took Aim at Donald Trump's Military Actions
Watson delivered the speech alongside Texas Rep. Al Green, who has filed articles of impeachment against Trump.
Watson, 40, delivered an exhaustive summary of Trump's "crimes," starting with his military actions in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.
"When the President of the United States orders military action against foreign countries absent an emergency scenario where American interests are under imminent, dire threat... that is an unconstitutional usurpation of Congress’s authority and a violation of the War Powers Clause," he said.
"For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted and removed," he declared.
Jason Watson Also Called Out Elon Musk
After condemning the Trump administration's military actions, Watson took aim at Elon Musk and the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)."
"When the President of the United States grants an unelected mega-donor sweeping authority to shut down large swaths of our federal government, along with unrestricted access to our government databases, that is an unconstitutional circumvention of Congress’s advice-and-consent authority under the Appointments Clause and Congress’s power of the purse under the Appropriations Clause," he said.
"These violations exposed every American’s sensitive personal data to leaks and exploitation, illegally terminated tens of thousands of federal civil servants, crippled support for Americans needing medical care and disaster preparedness, and — most tragically — resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of the world’s most impoverished people through the inhumane, abrupt cessation of U.S. aid."
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The Air Force Major Ripped Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown
Watson then moved on to the administration's immigration crackdown, taking particular issue with sending immigrants to the CECOT prison in Latin America.
"When the President of the United States directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny hundreds of people due process before illegally detaining them and sending them to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses, that is a violation of our Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights," he said.
He also slammed the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers in Minnesota earlier this year.
"A woman attempting to follow chaotic and contradictory DHS instructions was fatally shot. A subdued man who posed no threat was fatally shot after having his firearm removed, while statements by high-ranking cabinet members also violated our Second Amendment rights," he said.
"For this, the President and Vice President must be impeached, convicted, and removed," he reiterated.
Jason Watson Is Still in Solitary Confinement as He Awaits Trial
Watson then went rapid-fire through other "high crimes and misdemeanors."
These included: "denying congressional oversight of immigrant detention centers that look increasingly like CECOT; suing media organizations, colleges, and law firms for billions of dollars while abusing executive branch agencies to extort settlements; allowing a mega-donor to advertise products on the White House lawn; trading pardons for donations; levying illegal tariffs; weaponizing the Department of Justice against political adversaries while ignoring crimes committed by supporters and enablers; and attempting to reverse birthright citizenship through executive order."
Watson is charged with three counts under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which bars officers from using “contemptuous words” against the president, as well as five counts of failing to obey lawful orders and two counts of conduct unbecoming an officer.
He has been in prison since August, and there is still no date set for his trial.