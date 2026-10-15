TRUE CRIME NEWS U.S. Air Force Member Locked in Solitary Confinement Over Trump Impeachment Comment, Attorney Says: 'Cruel' Source: MEGA Air Force Maj. Jason Watson called for Donald Trump’s impeachment on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 1. Brittany Vincent Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An Air Force officer who publicly called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump has been in solitary confinement for almost two months as he awaits a possible court-martial, his attorney said. Air Force Maj. Jason Watson is “still in solitary confinement 24 hours a day,” his attorney, Christopher Mutimer, said on Friday, October 9.

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Mutimer Called the Conditions ‘Cruel and Unusual’

Source: MEGA Watson’s attorney said he’s 'still in solitary confinement 24 hours a day.'

Mutimer said the conditions under which Watson is being held before his trial amount to “cruel and unusual” punishment. Watson, 40, is an Air Force Academy graduate and logistics officer who had been assigned to Poland as a staff officer. The Air Force ordered him into pretrial confinement on Tuesday, August 18, citing probable cause of “continued misconduct,” and he was initially held at a county facility in Maryland on a military hold. The Air Force didn’t reply to a request for comment regarding the conditions of Watson’s confinement, but it has said Watson is presumed innocent, according to a report. There’s no trial date scheduled.

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Watson Called for Trump’s Impeachment at the Capitol

Source: MEGA Capitol Police arrested Watson after his protest in uniform.

On Wednesday, July 1, Watson drew nationwide attention when he stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in his service uniform and called for Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to be removed through impeachment. He held a sign reading “impeach, convict, remove,” and he cited U.S. military involvement in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran as reasons for his call. At a news conference that same day, Watson said what mattered most wasn’t who he was, but what he had to say and the price he was willing to pay to say it. Rep. Al Green accompanied Watson up the Capitol steps after the news conference. After Capitol Police arrested Watson, they transferred him into Air Force custody.

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The Air Force Brought Charges Under Military Law

Source: MEGA Watson faces three charges under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Watson repeated his criticism of Trump during a CNN interview on Monday, August 17, and the Air Force placed him in pretrial confinement the next day. Watson was later charged with three counts under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which bars officers from using “contemptuous words” against the president, as well as five counts of failing to obey lawful orders and two counts of conduct unbecoming an officer. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, September 18, Watson said, “I understand my words made people uncomfortable. I spoke to change something that was wrong.” Watson also said he didn’t expect to continue serving in the Air Force, according to a report.

A Hearing Officer Explained the Solitary Confinement Situation

Source: MEGA No trial date has been set in Watson’s case.