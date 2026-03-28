Airport Chaos and Celebrity Travel Fears: Donald Trump Floats National Guard Deployment Amid Security Crisis
March 27 2026, Published 8:31 p.m. ET
Air travel in the U.S. is becoming less about catching flights and more about navigating uncertainty, as a government shutdown spills into airport security lines and potential military involvement.
President Donald Trump has suggested he may deploy the National Guard to assist at airports, escalating a situation that has already seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents brought in to support overwhelmed and unpaid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff.
Why Airports Are Under Pressure
The disruption stems from an ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding standoff, which has left TSA workers unpaid for weeks. Absenteeism has surged, with more than 11 percent of officers calling out and hundreds quitting altogether, according to DHS.
The impact is visible in real time: long lines stretching for hours at major hubs like Atlanta, Houston and New York, with airlines warning travelers to expect delays and disruptions.
To manage the strain, ICE agents were deployed to 14 major airports. But their presence has raised questions about effectiveness and necessity, particularly as their exact role remains unclear.
“I don’t think we need them here,” TSA officer Pascual Contreras told the BBC. “We need to be paid. Why would you bring another agency to be TSA when you already have TSA?”
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Trump Floats National Guard Option
Against that backdrop, Trump has doubled down, praising ICE agents’ performance while floating an even more dramatic escalation.
“I sent ICE to the airports yesterday, and they have been so great,” Trump said during a recent speech. “And if we have to, we’re going to send in the National Guard, if we need to.”
He reiterated the idea on Truth Social, writing, “I may call up the National Guard for more help.”
The suggestion marks a significant shift in how airport security challenges could be handled, potentially introducing military personnel into civilian travel spaces already under strain.
Political Gridlock Behind the Scenes
The situation is deeply tied to a broader political standoff in Washington. Democrats have refused to fund DHS without changes to immigration enforcement policies, while Republicans, including Trump, have rejected compromise proposals.
Meanwhile, TSA workers continue to report for duty without pay, with the agency’s top official warning that unpaid wages could soon approach $1 billion.
Airlines are also feeling the ripple effects. Delta Air Lines has already suspended special services for members of Congress, citing frustration with the ongoing impasse.