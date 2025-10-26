30 Stars Who've Spoken Out Against ICE: From Chelsea Handler to Kim Kardashian and More

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae

Source: MEGA Addison Rae informed her followers about how they can stay up to date.

Celebrities are using their platforms to share their strong denunciations of Donald Trump's administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over immigration raids. Addison Rae shared a link to the National Immigration Law Center as she asked fans to "get involved" on an Instagram Story. "I'm so disappointed and disturbed by what is happening across our nation," she wrote. "This country could not exist without immigrants. Every human being deserves the right to exist in an environment that makes them feel safe, lovingly protected, and embraced."

Bad Bunny

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny did not include the U.S. in his tour due to ICE raids.

A longtime critic of ICE, Bad Bunny has lambasted the federal agency multiple times in recent months. In June, he rebuked ICE agents who were conducting raids in his native Puerto Rico and across the country. "Look, those motherf------ are in these cars, RAV4s. They're here on [Avenida] Pontezuela… instead of leaving the people alone and working," he said.

Billie Joe Armstrong

Source: MEGA Billie Joe Armstrong used a Green Day song as his post's background music.

Billie Joe Armstrong let a Green Day song do the talking in a video from one of the Los Angeles protests he shared on Instagram. "🖕🧊," he captioned the clip, which featured his band's song "F--- Off."

Chappell Roan

Source: MEGA The U.S. Department of Homeland Security responded to Chappell Roan's comments.

While at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on October 10, Chappell Roan harshly censured ICE after speaking about the Los Angeles wildfires. "F--- ICE forever," she said, prompting the crowd to chant along.

Chelsea Handler

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler urged fans to boycott a major American corporation.

In an October 16 Instagram post, Chelsea Handler dropped a blistering critique as she urged fans to boycott Home Depot over the American corporation's alleged use of surveillance technology she claims may be shared with the government. "If you're as disgusted as I am by these ICE raids, then we need to start boycotting the companies that are enabling or profiting off of these ICE raids," she said in the video. The comedian highlighted the company's use of Flock, a system she said tracks everything — including customer movements and license plates — as soon as they enter the parking lot. "They can share that with whomever they want. They can share that with the police. They can share that with ICE. They can share that with Kanye West if they want to," she quipped. "I'm against that. I'm against being surveilled and I'm against Home Depot being an unsafe place for its workers and for its shoppers." "So I am breaking up with Home Depot. I hope you will join me," Handler added. "Hopefully this won't be the end of our relationship. Hopefully they will grow a pair and denounce ICE and denounce surveilling Americans — and like many of my ex-lovers, they will reappear down the line in my life and I will welcome them with open… AI."

Doechii

Source: MEGA Doechii won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the event.

Doechii made her voice heard in her acceptance speech after winning the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the BET Awards. The "What It Is" rapper called out Trump for using military forces to prevent people from exercising their right to protest. "What type of government is that?" she asked the crowd. "People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people, for Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it."

Eva Longoria

Source: MEGA Eva Longoria tore into the National Guard's deployment.

In a TikTok video, Eva Longoria said mass deportations are "inhumane" and "hard to watch." "The comments, and people's reactions to it, are surprising to me because it is un-American. We can all agree, nobody wants criminals in our country," she shared. "Nobody wants rapists, nobody wants drug dealers, nobody wants bad actors in our country. That's not what's happening. These round-ups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, at Home Depot. Those are not criminals." The Young and the Restless alum added, "I hope everyone can have more compassion to this issue, and realize that we have industries dependent on immigrant labor. People who feed us, and take care of us, take care of our families and our children, and our communities. We can't deny them as humans."

Finneas

Source: MEGA Finneas was part of a peaceful protest in Los Angeles.

Finneas revealed he was "tear gassed almost immediately" while attending a "very peaceful protest downtown." He then firmly denounced law enforcement for "inciting this." In a separate update, he wrote the graphic remark: "F--- ICE."

Hilary Duff

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff supported the Los Angeles protests.

In a social media post, Hilary Duff reacted to the controversial immigration raids by sharing writer Whitney Alese's quote. "Masked men abducting people off the street, from their jobs, from their cars, from graduations is not ok. Forcing toddlers & young children to represent themselves in court is not ok. Snatching people when their lawyers are in the bathroom is not ok. Having children come home to an empty house bc their guardians were snatched up is not ok. Arresting law abiding folks at their immigration hearing is not ok. Don't normalize this. Don't look away. Don't stay silent," the update read.

Jenna Ortega

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega shared powerful messages on Instagram.

Jenna Ortega addressed ICE raids while also breaking her silence on Iran, Palestine and global injustice. The Wednesday actress noted the "world is crying all over," writing, "People in Los Angeles are being torn away from their everyday lives & love... The ones they've built so tirelessly over the years, just like you.. Innocent civilians in Iran are caught in the middle of warfare .. Palestinian cries are still being buried in every day media." Ortega expressed that her thoughts are "heavy" and her heart "follows." "It is normal to feel confused & hopeless during this time.... But I strongly advise you never stop paying attention," she reminded her followers. "How can we care about anything else as human freedoms spanning across seas are being violated with such violence? Listen to one another & love; But be angry too. Educate yourself as best you can." She concluded her moving message, "To say this doesn't concern you, or that it isn't your problem, Is a privilege under abuse."

Jessica Alba

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba supported the protestors online.

According to an outlet, Jessica Alba informed how people can protect themselves during raids by giving them "know your rights" pamphlets.

Joe Rogan

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Joe Rogan questioned Trump's "insane" immigration policies during an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I did not ever anticipate seeing that on TV on a regular basis," he said, adding, "I really thought they were just going to go after the criminals." Rogan also called the development "a dangerous precedent."

Katy Perry

Source: MEGA Katy Perry voiced her support for migrants.

In June, Katy Perry slammed ICE raids through reposts on Instagram. One update, a quote written by Mexican American author Leticia Estrada Rahme, read, "This was once Mexican land, and the people being targeted today are often descendants of those who have lived here for generations — or who came seeking safety, work, and dignity." "It's more than infuriating — it's a deep injustice," another post shared. "How can a city built on Mexican labor, Mexican history, and Mexican culture turn around and criminalize the very people who shaped it?"

Kehlani

Source: MEGA Kehlani supported Doechii following the latter's BET Awards win.

Kehlani, who shared her support for Doechii's speech, wrote a post that read, "Stop calling what's happening as L.A. RIOTS. It's RESISTANCE. Long live the resistance."

Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian also broke her silence amid anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian joined the celebrities who refused to stay quiet amid deportation raids in Los Angeles, Calif. "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reflected on how she was raised in the area, noting she has "seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers and family." "No matter where you fall politically; it's clear that your communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTR way," the SKIMS mogul concluded.

Lorde

Source: MEGA Lorde shared several posts on social media.

After inviting fans to join a protest in New York City, Lorde uploaded a photo of ICE agents alongside a quote from Aimé Césaire's Discourse on Colonialism that read, "And then one fine day the bourgeoisie is awakened by a terrific boomerang effect."

Mark Ruffalo

Source: MEGA Mark Ruffalo has been a longtime critic of Donald Trump.

"When you have working class people going after the poor and other working class people you know you are living in an oligarchy," Mark Ruffalo captioned a lengthy message that fiercely attacked "grifter" Trump and "racist force" ICE.

Natasha Lyonne

Source: MEGA Natasha Lyonne left a comment on Mark Ruffalo's post.

In the comments section of Ruffalo's message, Natasha Lyonne showed support by replying with two purple heart emojis. She also reportedly joined the celebrities who handed out "know your rights" reminders to protesters.

Nina Dobrev

Source: MEGA Nina Dobrev reposted a video from one of the raids.

Nina Dobrev subtly ripped ICE into shreds by reposting a video of the agents with the text, "This is who Trump's Deportation Force is Really Taking."

Olivia Rodrigo

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo uploaded the updates during the nationwide 'No Kings' march.

As a Los Angeles resident, Olivia Rodrigo said she is "deeply upset about these violent deportations" of her neighbors under the Trump administration. The "driver's license" songstress pointed out how Los Angeles "would not exist without immigrants," adding, "Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest."

Pedro Pascal

Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal reposted a powerful video to raise awareness about the treatment of immigrants.

"Los Ángeles. Built by the best of U.S. #Protect our #Protectors #RESIST," Pedro Pascal captioned a TikTok video he reposted on Instagram.

Rebecca Black

Source: MEGA Rebecca Black dropped a vulgar statement against Donald Trump, his administration and ICE.

Rebecca Black shared a profanity-laden statement as she blasted ICE. "I [heart] LA F--- ICE. F--- ALL OF YOU GI JOE LOSERS IF YOU ARE INTO THIS FASCIST S--- YOU ARE SMALL AND WEAK AND WILL LOSE," she shared.

Reneé Rapp

Source: MEGA Reneé Rapp wrote a no-filter statement against Donald Trump's administration.

In a since-expired post, Reneé Rapp did not hold back in her blunt statement against the government. "f--- ICE f--- this administration f--- all of yall who are complicit in ensuring that this happened this is a f------ disgrace," she wrote.

Rosario Dawson

Source: MEGA Rosario Dawson is also an activist.

To support the protesters, Rosario Dawson reposted a poster that read, "What To Do If a Loved One Is Detained by ICE."

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: MEGA The National Immigration Law Center 'advances and defends the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones.'

Sabrina Carpenter took a stand and asked fans to "join [her] in supporting the National Immigration Law Center." The black slide included a donation link to the advocacy organization.

Shakira

Source: MEGA Shakira shared the ugly truth of being an immigrant in the U.S.

Speaking with BBC, Shakira opened up about the "constant fear" immigrants face amid ICE raids. "It's painful to see," she said. "Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane."

Sophia Bush

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush joined other celebrities by sharing an update on Instagram.

"There is no reason for this, aside from retribution. The governor, law enforcement agencies, and cities/their officials agree. This is chaos by choice, intended to inflect [sic] harm. Enough," Sophia Bush wrote alongside an article from The Economist.

Tom Morello

Source: MEGA Tom Morello also joined one of the protests.

In addition to supporting Los Angeles in person, Tom Morello made use of his influence to come down hard on ICE online. "Made some friends in Boyle Heights and DTLA yesterday. #DefendLA #WhatBetterPlaceThanHereWhatBetterTimeThanNow," the former Rage Against the Machine guitarist wrote.

Tyler, The Creator

Source: MEGA Tyler, The Creator blasted ICE on Instagram.

"F--- ICE," Tyler, The Creator lashed out at ICE on Instagram.

Zach Bryan

Source: MEGA The U.S. Homeland Security criticized Zach Bryan over his ICE lyrics.