AJ McLean Reveals Inspiring Sobriety Journey: 'I'm Sticking This One Out All the Way'
AJ McLean is on the rise and feeling better than ever.
In an interview with a news outlet, the Backstreet Boys member opened up about his sobriety journey and the positive impact it has had on both his personal and professional life.
As the host of Netflix's new singing competition show Building the Band, McLean, 47, discusses getting "to the best head space I've ever been in my life."
Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "Towards the end of the DNA tour, I got sober again for the last time. I'm sticking this one out all the way. It's a daily thing. But I have finally done what has been suggested amongst the sober community, and my life has flipped in a positive way."
In October 2020, McLean opened up about his struggle with addiction, revealing a 20-year battle with drugs and alcohol and a pivotal moment with his daughter that changed everything.
At that time, he reported being 10 months sober. Fast forward to August 2023, he eagerly anticipated celebrating two years of sobriety on September 26, stating, "I’m trying to keep my feet firmly planted in the program. I’ve battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I’ve learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it’s ever been."
Determined to maintain his progress, McLean shares that he hits the gym "six days a week," eats "clean," and has achieved "a healthy balance between family and work."
He reflected on a transformative trip two summers ago to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he focused on his mental health. "I'm a huge advocate for the mental health community," he explained. "I wanted to dig a little deeper into my own existence and really get to the root of why I did the things I did to hurt myself and the ones I loved."
Throughout this journey, McLean learned about the importance of boundaries. "AJ is a member of a group. He is a persona, but he doesn't define me as an individual," he said. "Alexander James is who I am."
On this path of self-discovery, McLean opened up about the emotional struggles he faced: "I discovered I suffer from 'piece of s------' and had 'zero self-esteem.' And now I'm still learning, still growing, but if you don't like me, that's your loss, because I'm a really good person. I really got to bring that to this show as well. I got to be my true self."
When it comes to Building the Band, McLean believes it will be a "true game changer."
He expressed gratitude for his involvement, saying, "Honestly, it brought me so much joy to be a part of this, and I am beyond flattered and honored to be a part of the Netflix family now."