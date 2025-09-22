Al Roker Gushes Over His 'Today' Show ‘Family’: 'We've Got Each Other's Backs'

Article continues below advertisement

Al Roker is grateful for his Today show coworkers after all of these years in the business. "People have said to me, 'Oh, this must be a dream job.' I say, 'No, because I never dreamt that I would be on the Today show.' I'm a kid from Queens, N.Y. I still own the house I grew up in, and to be part of something that is so much a part of America is still kind of mind-boggling. To be a part of a show that had Barbara Walters, Hugh Downs, Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel and more. It's the who's who of television broadcast journalists," the Today star, 71, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Weather Hunters, a new animated STEM series for viewers ages 5-8 from Roker.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alroker/instagram Al Roker loves his 'Today' show 'family.'

Article continues below advertisement

"My mentor Willard Scott was on it. I also get to work with Craig [Melvin], Savannah [Guthrie], Jenna [Bush Hager], Dylan [Dreyer], Carson [Daly], Sheinelle [Jones]. We are like a family, but we love each other and we've got each other's backs," he gushes. "Sometimes we drive each other crazy, but that is what family does! At the end of the day, it's us against everybody else. There's an old saying: the sum is greater than its parts. I think we're all pretty good — most better than me — but when you put us all together, I don't think there's anything like it. It's perfect magic."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NATHAN CONGLETON—NBC/GETTY IMAGES Al Roker joined the 'Today' show in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Roker, who joined the show in 1996, is also excited to bond more with his coworkers at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Europe. "Everybody's got their family — my kids are out of the house, Craig, Savannah, Jenna, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan have got smaller ones. We finish up and go home, but that is what I love about the Olympics coming up. We get to hang with each other and spend a lot of time with each other!" he dishes.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his busy schedule, Roker, who is married to Deborah Roberts, found time to work on a new animated STEM series, which premiered on September 8. "Growing up, I wanted to work as an animator for Walt Disney. I thought that was where my career was going, but it didn't quite work out that way. 15 or 16 years ago, I started thinking about animation and how there are no shows about the weather — and kids love weather. Every time I speak at a school, teachers always tell me that kids love the weather. I tried to come up with an idea that would meld what I do for a living, and we came up with Weather Hunters," he explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NATHAN CONGLETON—NBC/GETTY IMAGES Al Roker is excited to hang out with his coworkers in Europe when they host the Winter Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The series — designed to "support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society," the press release reads — centers on Lily Hunter, voiced by Tandi Fomukong, an intrepid and observant 8-year-old weather detective who shares her investigations with her family and friends, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker; mom Dot Hunter, voiced by Holly Robinson Peete; sister Corky, voiced by Kapri Ladd; brother Benny, voiced by Lorenzo Ross; and neighbor Ms. Joyce, voiced by Sheryl Lee Ralph. The TV personality, who shares daughter Courtney with his late ex-wife Alicia Bell and Leila and Nick with Roberts, says the show came together better than "I could have possibly imagined."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PBS KIDS The new series has a 'lot of heart and humor,' Al Roker says.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's so many terrific animated shows, and so I thought this show had to have an interesting look to it. It's kind of 2D, but it's also computer-generated so that we can create realistic weather effects," he says. "It's got a lot of heart and humor. We've got an amazing cast, including the three young actors who play the kids. I'm amazed when I watch it." Roker says it's "terrific" that kids are tuning into an important topic. "It's interesting and factually accurate, but we also have to make sure kids feel safe. Sometimes weather can be a scary thing, but if we give them the tools to understand what causes the weather and how they can prepare for the weather, then maybe it's not so scary. I think this gives them the tools to understand certain things."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PBS KIDS Al Roker says the show is about 'family and science.'