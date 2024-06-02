OK Magazine
20 Most Trusted News Anchors: Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and More

most trusted news anchors
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Lester Holt

lester holt
Source: MEGA

Morning Consult, with The Hollywood Reporter, launched a survey to determine the most trusted news anchors in the U.S. After asking 2,239 U.S. adults, the research revealed that NBC's Nightly News host Lester Holt came in first place.

According to the poll, 65 percent of the responders said they placed "a lot" or "some" trust in the anchor.

Meanwhile, 16 percent said "not much/not at all," while 19 percent offered no opinion about Holt.

Al Roker

al roker
Source: MEGA

Today weather anchor Al Roker is among the most trusted news anchors, securing second place with 64 percent of respondents voting for him.

Robin Roberts

robin roberts
Source: MEGA

ABC News anchor Robin Roberts stands in third place — and first among the female anchors — in the poll with 64 percent approval.

Twenty-three percent of the responders voted "not much/not at all," while 14 percent had no opinion of the anchor.

David Muir

david muir
Source: MEGA

Following Roberts, World News Tonight anchor David Muir boasts 63 percent in the poll.

Michael Strahan

michael strahan
Source: MEGA

With 62 percent approval, Michael Strahan ranks high and secures fifth place on the list.

Anderson Cooper

anderson cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper dominates the list, as 60 percent of respondents have expressed their trust in the CNN news anchor.

Chris Wallace

chris wallace
Source: MEGA

Like Cooper, CNN's Chris Wallace also has 60 percent in the survey.

Savannah Guthrie

savannah guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie, Today's main co-anchor, is in eighth place after 59 percent of those surveyed rated her as one of the most trusted news anchors.

Erin Burnett

erin burnett
Source: MEGA

Former Squark on the Street co-host and current OutFront anchor Erin Burnett made the list after 56 percent of the responders gave her approval in the survey.

George Stephanopoulos

george stephanopoulos
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos, who previously worked as a White House Communications Director, made it to the top 10.

Fifty-seven percent of the responders said they trust the ABC News anchor, while 28 percent and 18 percent said "not much/not at all" and "don't know/no opinion," respectively.

Ali Velshi

ali velshi
Source: MEGA

Ali Velshi, with 55 percent approval, has become MSNBC's most trusted veteran news anchor.

Wolf Blitzer

wolf blitzer
Source: MEGA

Wolf Blitzer, another CNN news anchor, has successfully gained the trust of 55 percent of the poll's respondents. Twenty-seven percent voted "not much/not at all," while 18 percent said "don't know/no opinion."

Hoda Kotb

hoda kotb
Source: MEGA

The survey found Hoda Kotb to be one of the most trusted female news anchors, as 54 percent of U.S. think she's trustworthy.

Andrea Mitchell

andrea mitchell
Source: MEGA

With 45 years of service at NBC, Andrea Mitchell is among the news anchors with a 53 percent score in the poll. For her part, 27 percent voted "not much/not at all," while 21 percent said "don't know/no opinion."

Gayle King

gayle king
Source: MEGA

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed said they trust Gayle King. The CBS Mornings co-host has also become the cover star of the Sports Illustrated 2024 swimsuit issue before the poll's result was released.

Harris Faulkner

harris faulkner
Source: MEGA

Harris Faulkner fares 53 percent, leading the Fox News anchors who appeared in the poll.

Faulkner recently spoke up about her very personal project, Footsteps of My Father, which delved into her father's life when he served in the Vietnam War.

Jake Tapper

jake tapper
Source: MEGA

News anchor Jake Tapper received 53 percent of the respondents' approval. He has officially become the fifth CNN star to appear on the list.

Lara Spencer

lara spencer
Source: MEGA

ABC News anchor and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer made the list, as 53 percent trust her. Her total vote is 22 percent "not much/not at all" and 25 percent "don't know/no opinion."

Norah O'Donnell

norah odonnell
Source: MEGA

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell is also a runner-up with 53 percent of trust.

Scott Pelley

scott pelley
Source: MEGA

CBS News Scott Pelley sits on the list at 53 percent in the "a lot/some" trust category. He also tops the network's list alongside O'Donnell and King.

