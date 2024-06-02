20 Most Trusted News Anchors: Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and More

Morning Consult, with The Hollywood Reporter, launched a survey to determine the most trusted news anchors in the U.S. After asking 2,239 U.S. adults, the research revealed that NBC 's Nightly News host Lester Holt came in first place.

According to the poll, 65 percent of the responders said they placed "a lot" or "some" trust in the anchor.

Meanwhile, 16 percent said "not much/not at all," while 19 percent offered no opinion about Holt.