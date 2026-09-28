Al Roker Speaks Out After Abruptly Leaving 'Today' Mid-Broadcast

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Al Roker abruptly stepped away from the Today show during Monday morning's broadcast. The longtime weatherman later revealed that he had a civic obligation that pulled him away from NBC's morning show.

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Al Roker Leaves 'Today' Early

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie explained that Al Roker had to leave 'Today' a little early.

On September 28, Roker, 72, had already appeared several times to share the weather forecast before leaving the show, per People. Dylan Dreyer ultimately took over for him, with Savannah Guthrie explaining the unexpected switch to viewers. "We have Dylan taking over for Al, who had to leave a little bit early," Guthrie said. "Yeah, a little switcheroo again this morning," Dreyer replied. Roker was also absent during the 3rd Hour of Today, with Craig Melvin providing another update. "Al had to step out for just a little bit. He'll be back tomorrow," Melvin said. Sports reporter Kaylee Hartung also filled in for Roker during the broadcast.

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Al Roker Reveals Why He Had to Leave

Source: MEGA Al Roker revealed he left 'Today' early because he had jury duty.

The Today star later addressed his early departure himself, revealing that he had been called for jury duty. "Well, got out of the Today show early because I've got jury duty. It's everybody's civic duty to do the duty," Roker said in an Instagram video filmed outside a courthouse. True to form, Roker couldn't resist turning the situation into a joke. "I said duty twice!" he added. He captioned the clip, "Hey now!!! All rise!! Time for #juryduty."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ALROKER/X Al Roker joked about his jury duty after sharing a video outside a courthouse.

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Al Roker Opens Up About Working on 'Today' Show

Source: MEGA Al Roker opened up to 'OK!' about working at 'Today.'

Recently, Roker exclusively told OK! about how he feels working on the Today show. "People have said to me, 'Oh, this must be a dream job.' I say, 'No, because I never dreamt that I would be on the Today show.' I'm a kid from Queens, N.Y. I still own the house I grew up in, and to be part of something that is so much a part of America is still kind of mind-boggling," the star shared. "To be a part of a show that had Barbara Walters, Hugh Downs, Tom Brokaw, Jane Pauley, Bryant Gumbel, and more. It's the who's who of television broadcast journalists," he added.

'We Are Like a Family'

Source: MEGA Al Roker said he and his coworkers are 'like a family.'