Al Roker Abruptly Stops 'Laguna Beach' Star Lo Bosworth From Having a Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Interview: Watch
April 10 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Al Roker felt the need to stop his live chat with Laguna Beach star Lo Bosworth as a wardrobe malfunction disrupted the segment.
Bosworth, 39, made an appearance on the Today show on Friday, April 10, to share her take on the newly-released special, The Reunion: Laguna Beach, which premiered on Roku the same day.
Al Roker Stopped Mid-Interview While Speaking to Lo Bosworth
As Bosworth was speaking, Roker, 71, waited for a pause before telling her that her gold necklace had become tangled in her microphone, causing static sound throughout the interview.
"You know what, Lo, could you take your necklace and maybe just put it inside your dress because it's rubbing against your microphone," Roker said during the telecast.
Lo Bosworth's Necklace Was Causing Static Sound
The MTV personality was caught by surprise, quipping, "Guys, on live television?"
Co-host Laura Jarrett jumped into the conversation, insisting, "Al Roker's got your back."
"Thank you Al, I appreciate it," Bosworth replied, to which Roker teased, "People are saying, 'There's something wrong with my TV, it's staticky.'"
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Lo Bosworth Explained Why She Missed Filming the Reunion in Person
During the segment, Bosworth explained she missed filming the reunion in person because she was heavily pregnant at the time.
Instead, Lauren Conrad, who was her best friend growing up, recorded a segment with her at her company Love Wellness' offices, which is seen in the special.
Lauren Conrad Had a 'Pretty Hard Time' Returning for the 'Laguna Beach' Reunion
Conrad, 40, was one of Laguna Beach's breakout stars, and she was just 18 when the show premiered in 2004. The series followed a group of high school seniors, centering largely on her love triangle with Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari.
“I’m able to laugh at myself now, whereas when it first came out I was definitely embarrassed,” Conrad, who lives a much more private life now, told a news outlet on March 31. "It’s such a privilege to be able to live my life for myself after putting many years on camera."
The Hills alum admitted she always looked at her time on reality TV as a "temporary thing," as her real "dream" was to become a fashion designer.
She opened up about how tough it was returning for the 20th anniversary, telling the outlet, "I thought it was going to be easier, like riding a bike, but I actually had a pretty hard time getting back into it."