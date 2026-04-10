Al Roker Abruptly Stops 'Laguna Beach' Star Lo Bosworth From Having a Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Interview: Watch

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Al Roker felt the need to stop his live chat with Laguna Beach star Lo Bosworth as a wardrobe malfunction disrupted the segment. Bosworth, 39, made an appearance on the Today show on Friday, April 10, to share her take on the newly-released special, The Reunion: Laguna Beach, which premiered on Roku the same day.

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Al Roker Stopped Mid-Interview While Speaking to Lo Bosworth

Source: Today/YouTube Lo Bosworth's necklace got tangled with her microphone, causing a static sound.

As Bosworth was speaking, Roker, 71, waited for a pause before telling her that her gold necklace had become tangled in her microphone, causing static sound throughout the interview. "You know what, Lo, could you take your necklace and maybe just put it inside your dress because it's rubbing against your microphone," Roker said during the telecast.

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Source: Today/YouTube Al Roker stopped mid-interview to correct Lo Bosworth's microphone.

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Lo Bosworth's Necklace Was Causing Static Sound

Source: Today/YouTube The wardrobe malfunction caught Lo Bosworth by surprise.

The MTV personality was caught by surprise, quipping, "Guys, on live television?" Co-host Laura Jarrett jumped into the conversation, insisting, "Al Roker's got your back." "Thank you Al, I appreciate it," Bosworth replied, to which Roker teased, "People are saying, 'There's something wrong with my TV, it's staticky.'"

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Lo Bosworth Explained Why She Missed Filming the Reunion in Person

Source: Today/YouTube Lo Bosworth missed filming the reunion in person because she was heavily pregnant at the time.

During the segment, Bosworth explained she missed filming the reunion in person because she was heavily pregnant at the time. Instead, Lauren Conrad, who was her best friend growing up, recorded a segment with her at her company Love Wellness' offices, which is seen in the special.

Lauren Conrad Had a 'Pretty Hard Time' Returning for the 'Laguna Beach' Reunion

Source: MEGA Lauren Conrad 'laughs' about her time on 'Laguna Beach.'