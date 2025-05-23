Alan Alda Says Managing His Parkinson's Disease Is Now a 'Full-Time Job'
Alan Alda has bravely faced Parkinson's disease since he announced his diagnosis in 2018, keeping fans informed on his health journey and the challenges that come with it.
The celebrated actor received his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2015 but publicized it during an episode of CBS This Morning in July 2018.
"I've had a full life since then. I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast – and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am," Alda shared.
Alda revealed that he began seeking help after experiencing unsettling dreams related to the disorder.
"I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them. But what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife," he explained.
His immediate response to the diagnosis was to take action rather than succumb to despair.
"I began to exercise. A lot of people hear they have Parkinson's and get depressed and panicky and don't do anything, just hoping it'll go away. It's not going to, but you can hold off the worst symptoms. Movement helps: walking, biking, treadmills," Alda explained in a May 2020 interview with AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).
"But also specific things: I move to music a lot. I take boxing lessons from a guy trained in Parkinson's therapy. I do a full workout specifically designed for this disease. It's not the end of the world when you get this diagnosis," he added.
Alan Alda Has Spoken Out About His Health Over the Years
Married to Arlene Alda since 1957, he launched a podcast called "Clear+Vivid" and has continued to act, appearing in 2019's Marriage Story and 2022's Ray Donovan: The Movie.
"It was seven years ago that I was diagnosed, and I have a tremor, which means that I can play any character as long as he has a tremor," the Emmy winner told The New Yorker in June 2022. His character in Marriage Story, Bert Spitz, also had a tremor.
"We didn't mention it. It was a very slight tremor at that point," Alan clarified. "I worked with Liev Schreiber on Ray Donovan, and they wrote it into the script, because [the main character's] brother had a tremor. So, his therapist had the same problem that his brother had, which they thought would be interesting."
Alan candidly discussed one of the obstacles he experiences due to his condition.
"Tying shoelaces can be a challenge with stiff fingers," he told People in October 2022. "Think of playing the violin while wearing mittens. The silver lining is that I keep getting more confident that I can always find a workaround."
In April 2024, Joy Behar provided an update on Alan's ongoing battle with Parkinson's, revealing their frequent dinners together.
"First of all, I just adore Alan Alda," she said during an episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast. "You know he's suffering right now with Parkinson's disease but even with that, he's hysterical laughing and stuff."
Alan Alda Shared a New Health Update in 2025
In May 2025, Alan sat down with People to discuss his life with Parkinson's and the twists and turns of his career.
"Almost every day I'm finding a new way to do something. It's a little like a game. I've found whatever the little problem is, if I keep at it, I can eventually solve it, and then I feel like a million bucks. It's a way to have a good time under poor circumstances," he reflected.
Dealing with his condition has transformed from "a part-time job to almost a full-time job keeping track of all these little solutions. But it keeps me always looking for the funny side."
Alan noted how his wife supports him through his challenges at home.
"I don't have dexterity with my fingers the way I used to, so sometimes she has to tear a package open for me. She's so good-natured about it. I'm always saying, 'Thank you,'" he said.