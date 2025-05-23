Alan Alda Says Managing His Parkinson's Disease Is Now a 'Full-Time Job'

The celebrated actor received his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2015 but publicized it during an episode of CBS This Morning in July 2018.

Alan Alda has bravely faced Parkinson's disease since he announced his diagnosis in 2018, keeping fans informed on his health journey and the challenges that come with it.

Alda revealed that he began seeking help after experiencing unsettling dreams related to the disorder.

"I've had a full life since then. I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast – and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am," Alda shared.

"I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them. But what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife," he explained.

His immediate response to the diagnosis was to take action rather than succumb to despair.

"I began to exercise. A lot of people hear they have Parkinson's and get depressed and panicky and don't do anything, just hoping it'll go away. It's not going to, but you can hold off the worst symptoms. Movement helps: walking, biking, treadmills," Alda explained in a May 2020 interview with AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).