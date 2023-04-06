Inside Alan Alda's Final Fight As He Battles Parkinson's Disease

At first, Alda was concerned director Noah Baumbach would say his Parkinson’s shake might turn viewers off. “I have this tremor. It’s not part of the script so I didn’t want it to be distracting if Noah thought it would be distracting,” said Alda. It did just the opposite, turning the usual slick moves of sharklike lawyers into a man with humanity.

Born in the Bronx, in New York City, Alda spent his childhood with his parents traveling around the United States in support of his father, Robert Alda, who was a performer in burlesque theaters before becoming a screen star. While attending Fordham University, Alan met Arlene Weiss, a classical clarinetist, writer and photographer. They married a year after his graduation — and celebrated their 65th anniversary on March 15!

Arlene was the first person to alert Alan to the developing symptoms of Alzheimer’s in 2015, telling him he wasn’t swinging his arms when he walked. He began acting out his dreams in his sleep too, another early sign of Parkinson’s. “I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them, but what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife,” he revealed. “I didn’t have any [other] symptoms. The doctor said, ‘Why do you want a scan? You don’t have any symptoms,’ and I said, ‘I want to know if there’s anything I can do, I want to do it before things start to show up.'"