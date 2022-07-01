Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Second Nose Ring In New Instagram Clip
Here comes Honey Boo Boo … with a brand new nose ring!
Reality star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 29 to show off her latest piercing — a second nose stud. The subtle debut came during a new video the 16-year-old star shared on her Instagram page promoting her limited-edition line of T-shirts.
"I think you're really gonna love these designs," the star said of her collection in the clip. "I made them myself, so they're my favorite designs. I will have more in the future, but for right now, this is what we have and I think you're really gonna love them."
Although Thompson remained tight-lipped about her new bling in the video, staying focused on her latest merchandise, it seems a few fans noticed the TLC staple’s diamond stud, offering compliments on her new look.
“Love the double nose piercings,” wrote one Instagram user, calling the addition “super cute!”
“I love your nose piercings,” another added. “They look amazing on you,” they continued, adding a trio of purple, red and black heart emojis.
The teen star’s new piercing comes nearly two years after she revealed her first nose ring in September 2020, shortly after her 15th birthday, Page Six reported.
But Thompson’s jewelry isn’t the only reason that she’s made headlines lately. Last month, Thompson’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird was granted custody of the teen celebrity following a legal battle with their mother, June ‘Mama June’ Shannon amid her struggles with addiction.
Shortly after the legal decision, Shannon, who is now sober, told Page Six that she has a “good” relationship with her four daughters.
“People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody,’” the reality star explained. ”In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year,” she continued, noting that Thompson, who had stayed with Efird amid her struggles with addiction, chose to remain with her sister. “Well, at the age of 12, you’re able to make your choice.”