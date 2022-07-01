Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Second Nose Ring In New Instagram Clip

Here comes Honey Boo Boo … with a brand new nose ring!

Reality star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 29 to show off her latest piercing — a second nose stud. The subtle debut came during a new video the 16-year-old star shared on her Instagram page promoting her limited-edition line of T-shirts.

"I think you're really gonna love these designs," the star said of her collection in the clip. "I made them myself, so they're my favorite designs. I will have more in the future, but for right now, this is what we have and I think you're really gonna love them."