'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Dead After Brother Noah Pulled Body Out of River
May 31 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has been found dead at the age of 43.
The reality show personality died due to an apparent suicide, with his brother Bear sharing a video on social media Sunday, May 31, to confirm the sad news.
Bear Brown Shared an Update on Matt
Bear explained his brother Noah was the one who pulled Matt's body from a river.
“This is an update about Matt, They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt…I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself. Honestly he struggled for a long time as I’ve mentioned, and I was so worried he was gonna end up you know, like OD or something like that…I I didn’t think that he would hurt himself,” Bear said in the emotional video.
Bear Brown Believed Matt's Death Was 'Self-Inflicted'
"Noah was with them and helped them pull the body out of the water. Noah identified [Matt]," he continued. "Please be respectful to my family, and to my mom, please watch the comments that you leave guys, sometimes words can hurt more than fists can."
"In one of [Matt’s] last videos, he was talking about how negative people were on his posts. You guys should keep in mind that people on the other side of your screen, people you are watching a video of, are real people too," Bear said.
He also noted the coroner hasn't performed an autopsy yet, even though it's believed Matt's death was “self-inflicted.”
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“I would just ask you to please, please, please be kind,” Bear asked. “Especially with my siblings … Please leave my family out of it.”
Bear released another video on May 28 where he raised concerns about Matt's well-being after he went missing last week.
Oregon authorities stopped their search efforts for a missing man believed to be Matt due to weather concerns just hours after Bear's most recent video update.
Matt Brown Was Seen on May 27 by a Local Witness Near a River
Bear also noted in his May 28 clip that Matt was seen by an eyewitness near a local river.
“I’m being told that late last night that Matt took his own life,” Bear said. “I can’t confirm that that’s true, but witnesses say that he was seen in a river, at a river or close to a river.”
According to TMZ, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office received a call on May 27 by an anonymous individual who claimed a man was sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River in Washington.
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