Aldon Smith's Untimely Death at 36: Everything to Know

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Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith tragically died on June 13 at the age of 36. The San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, expressed their sorrow in a statement. “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” they stated, highlighting his remarkable talent and impact on the field.

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Source: @aldonsmith/Instagram Former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith died on June 13 at the age of 36.

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Drafted by the 49ers in 2011, Smith played four seasons with the team before his release in 2015. He later signed with the Oakland Raiders but faced suspension due to off-field issues. Smith made brief returns to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and 2021, respectively, before retiring from professional football.

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Source: @amirshirazi/Instagram;@aldonsmith/Instagram Aldon Smith was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

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Details surrounding his death emerged after a friend, Amir Shirazi, reported finding Smith unresponsive in his car. “He was perfectly fine an hour before,” Shirazi recounted to the San Francisco Chronicle, expressing his shock at the sudden turn of events. He believed Smith died of natural causes after they had donated food to a local charity that day.

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Source: @scott_wagers777/Instagram;@aldonsmith/Instagram Amir Shirazi found Aldon Smith unresponsive in his vehicle shortly after the pair had volunteered by donating food to a local charity in San Jose.

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Smith and Shirazi visited the CHAM Deliverance Ministry in San Jose, Calif, earlier that day. CHAM founder Scott Wagers described Smith as a young man dedicated to helping the homeless. “My impression was that this is a young man that wanted to help the homeless,” Wagers said, underscoring the importance of Smith’s charitable spirit.

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In the hours following Smith’s death, the 49ers organization released a statement reflecting on his legacy. “Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into,” they expressed. The team sent their deepest condolences to Smith's family and friends.

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Just a week before his passing, Smith visited the 49ers practice facility and spoke to rookie players. Sports reporter Bonta Hill noted on X that Smith's head was “on straight,” indicating he seemed well and focused during the visit.

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Aldon Smith spoke to the rookies last week in Santa Clara, per source. Head was on straight. Condolences to his family. 🙏🏽 — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 13, 2026 Source: @BontaHill/X