Alec Griffen Roth: A Visionary Storyteller and Entrepreneur Redefining the Boundaries of Entertainment
The creative industry thrives in imagination, resilience, and a willingness to embrace new challenges. For many people in this field, success in one area of expertise leads to exploring new domains. Alec Griffen Roth, who has expanded his reach beyond the creative side of entertainment and ventured into entrepreneurship, exemplifies this. He co-founded Firebrand Media Group and Iconic Arts to make an impact on the entertainment, sports, and technology industries.
Alec now navigates production, distribution, and management to create compelling narratives across multiple platforms while creating opportunities for others in the industry, leveraging his background in filmmaking. As the son of Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth and producer Debra Greenfield, storytelling has always been a huge part of Alec’s life, as well as that of his siblings: Vanessa Roth, an Emmy- and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, and Geoffrey Roth, a successful screenwriter. Immersed in the entertainment world, Alec learned the nuances of storytelling from some of the best in the business.
After college, Alec learned from his father, who was writing for celebrated projects such as “A Star Is Born,” “Dune,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Alec then worked with renowned directors like Agnieszka Holland (House of Cards), James Gray (Ad Astra), and Darren Aronofsky (PSA campaigns). These experiences shaped his creative sensibilities and gave him an extensive network and understanding of the entertainment landscape.
The rising figure eventually assumed the role of director. In fact, his debut feature film, “Billy Knight,” starring Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, and Diana Silvers, is set for release in 2024. This milestone is the product of years of mastering storytelling. Still, it’s only one piece of his broader ambition. “My mission has always been to share creative and fresh stories with the world, so I intend to create more impactful films and projects in other sectors,” Alec states.
To fulfill his goal, Alec co-founded Firebrand Media Group, a holding company, with Josh Clayton and Kirk Martin in 2022. The firm combines entertainment and sports to redefine how stories are told in these fields. Fifteen58 Management, a boutique management agency for collegiate and professional athletes, is under Firebrand’s umbrella. It secures brand deals for athletes while Firebrand handles the production and distribution of content inspired by their stories.
The documentary about college football quarterback Cam Ward, a potential Heisman Trophy contender, is one of Firebrand’s highly awaited collaborations. This project demonstrates the synergy between Fifteen58’s athlete management and Firebrand’s production capabilities. It’s worth noting that Firebrand is expanding from athlete-centered content into film and television production, as showcased in its projects like Billy Knight.
Alec plays an integral role within Firebrand. He offers creative input and leverages his industry relationships to connect athletes with brand opportunities. Although he wasn’t initially in the sports management world, Alec’s ability to collaborate with experts like Clayton and Martin has helped Firebrand thrive.
Two years after establishing Firebrand Media Group, Alec joined Iconic Arts as a co-founder and Executive Producer, working with CEO Steven Haddadian, Matthew Medney, Mo Yazdani, and Jack Sheehan. The Los Angeles- and Tokyo-based company is a next-generation entertainment studio that develops transmedia intellectual property (IP) across gaming, television, film, merchandising, and live experiences.
Iconic Arts utilizes emerging technologies like AI-powered tools to create immersive entertainment at a fraction of traditional costs. These tools enable creators to design virtual worlds for platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, using them as testing grounds for audience engagement.
As the Executive Producer, Alec has been integral in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and timeless storytelling. “Iconic Arts allows me to explore narratives in entirely new ways. I help create worlds that resonate emotionally while embracing innovation to connect with global audiences,” he remarks.
Alec’s plate is full as he balances his creative projects with his entrepreneurial endeavors. His upcoming projects include “The Mystery of Francis Reynolds,” under the Firebrand banner, a high-stakes heist film set in the South of France, and World of Wonders, a transmedia project he is developing with Iconic Arts. Firebrand’s expansion into film distribution and Iconic Arts’ slate of AI-driven IP are also on the roadmap. With these, Alec Roth bridges creativity and entrepreneurship to innovate, inspire, and create impactful stories.