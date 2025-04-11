or
Alessandra Ambrosio Bares Her Cleavage in Sultry Snapshot From Tokyo: Hot Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio stripped down in seductive photos from a vacation to Tokyo.

April 11 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Alessandra Ambrosio is sending a sultry postcard from Tokyo.

The Victoria's Secret model, 44, posed on the floor in nothing but her undergarments and an unbuttoned dress shirt during a vacation abroad on Wednesday, April 9.

Alessandra Ambrosio stripped down in photos from a vacation to Tokyo.

The mom-of-two relaxed on what appeared to be her hotel room floor with a scenic view of Japan in the background. She captioned the photo, which was included in an Instagram carousel, "A little bit of everything. From Tokyo, with love."

Ambrosio shared several moments from her trip in the photo dump, including a visit to a food market with friends, behind the scenes with sumo wrestlers, afternoon tea and a cozy moment in the bath overlooking the city.

In one photo, the model smooched her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, in an elevator. She layered up in a white cardigan, tights and camel-colored scarf while he donned a leather jacket and stack of silver bracelets.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared several Instagram posts of her travel adventures in Tokyo.

The same day Ambrosio posted her photo dump, she also shared a series of sultry images with Palmer from their hotel, Aman Tokyo. The first image was captured in black and white, with the couple pressing their heads together. The other snapshot highlighted the city background in color while the duo remained in the shadows, with Palmer's hand resting on Ambrosio's stomach. The model was dressed solely in a bra and underwear, with the same white button-down from the previous carousel draped over her shoulders.

She captioned the post, "Time standing still in Tokyo...#ourdream," and tagged a new Instagram account they made in February to share their adventures named "@ourdream1111."

Alessandra Ambrosio is dating jewelry designer Buck Palmer.

The travel account has a highlight button to memorialize their experiences in Japan. The archived stories include Ambrosio walking through the busy streets of Harajuku with an umbrella, munching on a candy strawberry, holding a hedgehog at a café, a photo at the Meiji Shrine and a sake tasting.

The highlight is filled with selfies of the couple, including a photo of them kissing underneath cherry blossoms with the track "Under Cherry Blossom Trees" playing in the background. Many of the same pictures are included in Ambrosio's feed post from Tuesday, April 8, captioned "Tokyo vibes."

Alessandra Ambrosio was engaged to Jamie Mazur for 10 years.

Ambrosio and Palmer were first linked at a Miami Art Basel party in December 2024 and packed on the PDA at Praia Brava Beach in Santa Catarina, Brazil, later that month.

"We just love life to the fullest," Ambrosio told Us Weekly in March. "We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life."

Prior to Palmer, Ambrosio was engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur for 10 years. The exes share two children together, Anja, 16, and Noah, 12.

