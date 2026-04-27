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Alessandra Ambrosio, 45, Shows Off Famous Curves in Barely-There Crochet Bikini: Photos

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Source: MEGA; @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio put her bikini body on display while vacationing in Indonesia.

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April 27 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Alessandra Ambrosio is once again channeling her Victoria's Secret model energy.

"Blissful escape 🩵☀️🌴," Ambrosio, 45, captioned a series of sultry vacation photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 26, tagging the luxe hotspot as Bali, Indonesia.

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Alessandra Ambrosio Showed Off Her Curves in Barely-There Bikini

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Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio shared photos from a sunny vacation in Indonesia.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio shared photos from a sunny vacation in Indonesia.

The model turned heads as she lounged on a beach towel in a colorful crochet string bikini, showing off her famous curves.

Keeping it natural, the Brazilian model showed off a fresh face and wore her long brown hair in loose beach waves.

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Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunted Her Backside in Cheeky Bottoms

Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio showed off the cheeky, matching bottoms of her crochet swimsuit.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off the cheeky, matching bottoms of her crochet swimsuit.

In another shot, Ambrosio showed off her backside in matching cheeky bikini bottoms, appearing fresh from the ocean with wet hair.

"I’m craving summer now because of this post 😂," wrote one fan in the comments section, while another added, "Love seeing you happy and living your best life Alessandra ☀️🌊🌴❤️."

"How is it possible to get even more beautiful every single year? Unreal! 💎✨," a third admirer chimed in.

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Alessandra Ambrosio Shot to Fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel

Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel in the early 2000s.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel in the early 2000s.

Ambrosio shot to fame in the early 2000s and is best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, where she was an Angel from 2004 to 2017.

Often praised for her ageless appearance and toned figure, she has been open about her beauty secrets, including her everyday eating routine.

"I wake up my kids and we have a healthy breakfast of eggs, English muffins, fruit, and coffee (for me) before getting my daughter ready for school," she told Glamour.

Alessandra Ambrosio Is All About 'Moderation'

Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio shared what she eats in a day to keep her youthful appearance.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio shared what she eats in a day to keep her youthful appearance.

After a morning pilates class, she "loves to make a protein smoothie low in sugar," which includes various nutrient-dense vegetables and fruits.

The mom-of-two — who co-parents with Jamie Mazur — enjoys snacks like chia seeds, energy bars and fruit, opting for a salad with chicken or fish for lunch.

As for dinner, Ambrosio prefers fresh options such as grilled fish, salads and traditional moqueza (a seafood stew) in addition to Brazilian-style steak barbecues. However, the star chooses not to cut out any food group completely since she's "all about moderation."

"So if I want a little bit of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I'll have it," the model told Elle. "In fact, I'll drink a glass of red wine with dinner most nights, and two or three times a week I'll have a cup of tea and a cupcake."

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