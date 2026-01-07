or
Bikini-Clad Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Ripped Abs During Tropical Beach Vacation to Brazil With Boyfriend Buck Palmer: Photos

Photo of Alessandra Ambrosio and Buck Palmer
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her lean physique in several swimsuits while vacationing in Brazil with boyfriend Buck Palmer.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio kicked off 2026 with spicy bikini snapshots.

The supermodel, 44, sizzled in an array of skimpy swimsuits while vacationing in Brazil on Tuesday, January 6.

Ambrosio bared her cleavage in a royal blue top and cheeky thong adorned with shells as she posed on the sand in of the fun Instagram photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Alessandra Ambrosio's Beach Vacation

Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio vacationed in Brazil.

The brunette beauty raised one hand in the air and held a tropical drink in the other on the beach.

She later switched into a white bikini with a cutout exposing her cleavage. Ambrosio sported the racy ensemble while sitting by the window on a boat, watching the ocean whiz by her. As her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, snorkeled, she tanned at the back of the vehicle.

In one snapshot, the model turned around and flashed her buttcheeks to the camera while taking a dip in the pool at her hotel, Pousada Maria do Mar.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio is currently dating Buck Palmer.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is currently dating Buck Palmer.

Ambrosio completed her photo dump with several sweet snapshots alongside her man, including a black-and-white image of them cuddling outdoors in swim attire. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a zebra-print bikini with criss-cross detailing in front, while Palmer went shirtless and sported black swim trunks.

She captioned one Instagram carousel, “Em casa 🇧🇷🐬🌊🥥🛥️🌿🐚🌺,” and wrote underneath her other post, “My piece of paradise 🏖️ 🇧🇷 🌈 💖 🐒.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio lounged on a boat during her tropical vacation.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio lounged on a boat during her tropical vacation.

On Monday, January 5, Ambrosio shared another photo dump from Fernando de Noronha. She began her post with a photo of herself on the beach in the dark, forming a heart with her hands to frame the moon.

In one image, the 44-year-old turned around, exposing her backside as she glanced up at the sky. She stunned in a white bikini and matching mesh-coverup alongside Palmer and friend Fernanda Motta.

Article continues below advertisement

How Long Has the Model Been Dating Buck Palmer?

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio has two kids from a past relationship.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio has two kids from a past relationship.

Ambrosio and Palmer seem to be going strong after over a year of dating.

She gushed over her boyfriend at the Clarins ICONS event last March: "We just love life to the fullest. We love living life and spending time together and enjoying every little thing. I guess it’s the little things, sometimes, that count more. Whatever we do, we both just have this passion for life."

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio Has 2 Kids From a Past Relationship

Image of Alessandra Ambrosio took a dip in the pool.
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio took a dip in the pool.

Before she was romantically linked to the jewelry designer, 44, Ambrosio was engaged to Jamie Mazur from 2008 to 2018. She and the businessman share two kids, Anja, 17, and Noah, 13.

“I don’t wake up like the bombshell model that people usually see. I wake up and my hair is all messy, my skin has no makeup, and I’m just Anja and Noah’s mom,” she said in March 2025 of prioritizing motherhood. “Like, that’s it. And I love that too. I wouldn’t change that.”

