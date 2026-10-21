Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Tight Red Latex Dress After Victoria's Secret Show: Photos
Oct. 21 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Alessandra Ambrosio is stepping out in a bold red look just hours after returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.
The 45-year-old model gave fans a peek at her after-party outfit through Instagram Stories, sharing a mirror selfie in a glossy red latex mini dress. The strapless design hugged her figure, while the shiny material reflected the light for a dramatic, almost liquid-like finish. A short hemline and high slit added even more edge to the look.
Ambrosio wore her long, highlighted brown hair in loose waves and accessorized with delicate jewelry, including a short necklace and statement earrings. Red strappy heels and pale pink nails completed the outfit.
In the selfie, she held her phone in a brown crocodile-textured case with a gold chain. The words “AFTER” and “@victoriassecret” also appeared on her Story, giving fans a glimpse of her post-show plans.
Ambrosio Brought Glamour to the After-Party
The Brazilian model also shared a group photo with her after-party crew, standing at the center in the same eye-catching red dress. This time, she added a plush cream-colored fur coat draped around her arms for an extra touch of glamour.
The group posed together in a hallway, with Ambrosio striking a playful pose while holding her phone.
Inside Her 20th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Appearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ambrosio's after-party style follows her latest appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, marking her 20th time walking the runway.
For the show, she first appeared in a dramatic pink-and-white satin ensemble featuring a sparkling embellished crop top and an oversized skirt with a voluminous, high-low silhouette.
The sculptural skirt billowed around her as she walked in pink heels, creating a striking contrast with the fitted top. She also blew a kiss to the audience against a pink-lit backdrop.
Later, Ambrosio returned in a white lingerie set covered in shimmering embellishments, with dangling silver chains draped across her midsection.
Her enormous silver-fringed wings completed the look, as they stretched out on either side of her and caught the blue runway lights as she walked with her arms extended.
The Model Reflected on the Pressure of the Runway
Ambrosio's latest appearance marks another chapter in her long history with Victoria’s Secret. After stepping away from the show in 2017, she returned in 2024 and has continued to be part of its comeback. The model, who made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in 2000, has also been open about the demands of preparing for the runway, particularly after becoming a mother.
In 2016, she spoke to The Edit about returning to the show just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Anja.
"Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t,” she said. “But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape – it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”
“Not that it was easy getting back into shape post-pregnancy: after having Anja I only had three months to lose all the weight [before doing the 2008 Victoria’s Secret show] and I was on this 1200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated. I couldn’t do that again,” she added. “It’s so stressful before the Victoria’s Secret show. There’s so much pressure on us all – not just in terms of shape – and the energy gets sucked out of you, so my favourite thing to do afterwards is dance all night long.”