Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Tight Red Latex Dress After Victoria's Secret Show: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Alessandra Ambrosio is stepping out in a bold red look just hours after returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. The 45-year-old model gave fans a peek at her after-party outfit through Instagram Stories, sharing a mirror selfie in a glossy red latex mini dress. The strapless design hugged her figure, while the shiny material reflected the light for a dramatic, almost liquid-like finish. A short hemline and high slit added even more edge to the look.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ALESSANDRAAMBROSIO/INSTAGRAM Alessandra Ambrosio showed off a glossy red latex mini dress after returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Article continues below advertisement

Ambrosio wore her long, highlighted brown hair in loose waves and accessorized with delicate jewelry, including a short necklace and statement earrings. Red strappy heels and pale pink nails completed the outfit. In the selfie, she held her phone in a brown crocodile-textured case with a gold chain. The words “AFTER” and “@victoriassecret” also appeared on her Story, giving fans a glimpse of her post-show plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Ambrosio Brought Glamour to the After-Party

Source: @ALESSANDRAAMBROSIO/INSTAGRAM The model completed her after-party look with red strappy heels, statement earrings and a plush cream-colored fur coat.

The Brazilian model also shared a group photo with her after-party crew, standing at the center in the same eye-catching red dress. This time, she added a plush cream-colored fur coat draped around her arms for an extra touch of glamour. The group posed together in a hallway, with Ambrosio striking a playful pose while holding her phone.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Her 20th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Appearance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Alessandra Ambrosio's October 18 appearance marked her 20th time walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Ambrosio's after-party style follows her latest appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, marking her 20th time walking the runway. For the show, she first appeared in a dramatic pink-and-white satin ensemble featuring a sparkling embellished crop top and an oversized skirt with a voluminous, high-low silhouette. The sculptural skirt billowed around her as she walked in pink heels, creating a striking contrast with the fitted top. She also blew a kiss to the audience against a pink-lit backdrop. Later, Ambrosio returned in a white lingerie set covered in shimmering embellishments, with dangling silver chains draped across her midsection. Her enormous silver-fringed wings completed the look, as they stretched out on either side of her and caught the blue runway lights as she walked with her arms extended.

Article continues below advertisement

The Model Reflected on the Pressure of the Runway

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE In a 2016 interview, the star opened up about the pressure of preparing for the show just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Anja.