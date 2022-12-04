24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Alex Bakita On Escaping The 9 To 5

9 to 5 has become an idiom for an unfulfilling and soul-sucking job. While some find it a sturdy foundation to build their career and life, for most people today, a 9 to 5 is an oppressive slog that makes getting out of bed every morning feel like a neverending training circuit.

A 9 to 5 can be tiring, stifling creativity and reducing productivity. It is also less flexible, leaving you with little time to spend with family or even work on making yourself rich, which has seen many try to find a way out. Some, like Alex Bakita, have already escaped this workday grind.

At 24, Alex is his own boss. Alex has established multiple ventures, from online marketing firms to profitable real estate projects and restaurants. Alex has invested in several high-end restaurants. He has also invested in the financial market.