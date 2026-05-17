Alex Cooper Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Matt Kaplan Amid Rumors of Marital 'Tension'

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Alex Cooper is going to be a mom! The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host, 31, and her husband, Matt Kaplan, announced on Sunday, May 17, they are expecting their first child together.

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Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan Announced Her Pregnancy on May 17

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alec Cooper and Matt Kaplan married in 2024.

Cooper posted a photo of herself and her growing belly on Instagram, captioning it: "Our family 🤍." The content creator joyfully sat on Kaplan's lap as he lovingly gazed at her stomach. Fans and friends took to the comments to express their joy over the happy news, with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey writing: "Guys congratulations 😭😭🥹🥹🥹."

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Fans Were Ecstatic Over the Happy News

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram The couple met in 2020 on a Zoom call.

Adult entertainer Mia Khalifa added: "Alex my heart is bursting for you!!!!!!" Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor, chimed in: "YES YES YES YES YES YESSSSSS!!!!! So excited for you both😍😭🥹🤍💫." “Daddy gang —> Mommy gang 💛💐 congratulations Alex and Matt!” a gushed. The happy news comes amid rumors of marital tension between herself and the film producer, 42. Reports of the couple's marital woes surfaced earlier this month when a source divulged the two were apparently not sleeping in the same room together anymore.

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Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper Reportedly Had Marital Issues

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Reports of marriage issues between Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan surfaced earlier this month.

“There’s a lot of tension in their marriage right now,” a source told Daily Mail. “Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning. Once they moved in together, that’s when things changed.” Cooper and Kaplan met in 2020 on a Zoom call during the COVID-19 pandemic and married in 2024. The businessman was previously married to CW star Claire Holt, from 2016 until 2017. But despite rumors of issues in their relationship, an insider recently told People all is well between the pair.

Alex Cooper's Unwell Network Staff Allegedly Accused Matt Kaplan of Creating a Toxic Work Environment

Source: MEGA The podcast host's Unwell Network has caused controversy in recent weeks.