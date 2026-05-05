Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Facing 'a Lot of Tension' in Matt Kaplan Marriage as Couple Accused of Sleeping in Separate Rooms, Exposé Reveals

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Trouble is brewing for "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper and her business-partner husband Matt Kaplan. “There’s a lot of tension in their marriage right now,” a source told Daily Mail in a story published Sunday, May 3. “Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning. Once they moved in together, that’s when things changed.” In fact, the insider claimed the podcaster, 31, and Kaplan, 42, don’t sleep in the same room.

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Secrets Revealed

Source: MEGA 'Call Her Daddy' originals Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper were all smiles in 2018.

Cooper’s former roommate, Sofia Franklyn, the original cohost of "Call Her Daddy," is set to release her memoir, Daddy Issues, November 10. They started their podcast in 2018, and went their separate ways in 2020. Then, Cooper moved to Los Angeles and went solo, becoming the show’s only creative director. Cooper met Kaplan in July 2020 when they were introduced by her agent in a Zoom meeting. Their relationship began, and he became known as “Mr. S--- Zoom Man.” Kaplan produced Netflix film franchise To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its spinoff XO, Kitty through his ACE Entertainment, which he started in 2017.

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Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan’s Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper 'wants to control the narrative,' a source told The Daily Mail.

Cooper signed a three-year deal with Spotify for $60 million in 2021. The pair launched Trending in June 2023, one month after they got engaged. Trending became the new parent company for Call Her Daddy and ACE Entertainment. It is also home to Unwell Network. They wed in Mexico in April 2024, and she signed onto SiriusXM for a three-year $125 million contract. They are now co-chief executive officers of Trending. According to the Daily Mail insider, Cooper’s crew thought they combined their businesses too early. “Those close to Alex wondered why she got engaged so quickly before the Unwell deal was done,” the source said. “Now they see it. Matt is too intertwined with Unwell.” Now, there are allegations of a toxic work environment at Trending.

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Money Talks

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper's husband was accused of creating a toxic work environment.

A Bloomberg News report released April 20 said Kaplan “frequently” yells at staff, and “berated” staff on set of their YouTube original series Unwell Winter Games. He threatened to prevent them from ever working in Hollywood again, causing a crew member to cry. Multiple crew members filed formal complaints and said they would quit if things didn’t change. “This is Alex Cooper's biggest fear: bad press,” the source told The Daily Mail. “It matters to her. She wants to control the narrative, always. She is insecure and cutthroat all in one. She really doesn't have that many friends.” Cooper is “often extremely busy keeping her show and other creative projects running,” sources told Bloomberg, and Kaplan takes control of everything else. Daily Mail previously spoke to an insider who said the power couple plans to “grow the 'Call Her Daddy' brand” and keep Kaplan involved in “business decisions…behind the scenes.”

More Drama

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper's beef with Alix Earle was spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live.'