Pregnant Alex Cooper Strips Down for Naked Maternity Photo Shoot Ahead of Giving Birth: 'The Most Transformative 9 Months of My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Cooper is baring it all! The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host, 32, showed off her baby bump in a series of n---- maternity photos as she prepares to welcome her first child with her husband, Matt Kaplan.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM Alex Cooper is savoring these final moments before stepping into motherhood.

"The most transformative 9 months of my life," the media personality captioned the post. The striking photo shoot captured Cooper embracing the final weeks of her pregnancy, marking a new chapter for the podcast host before she officially becomes a mother. The upload quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow media personalities, who flooded the comments section with compliments. "GORGEOUS ❤️," podcast host Morgan Stewart commented. "You look amazing can't wait to meet Bebe," said Hallie Batchelder, whose "Extra Dirty: podcast is part of Cooper's Unwell Network.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Reveals She's in the 'Final Countdown' of Her Pregnancy

Source: @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM Alex Cooper showed off her growing baby bump.

The maternity shoot came shortly after Cooper shared another update about her pregnancy journey. On October 14, the media mogul posted a 14-photo Instagram carousel featuring selfies and personal moments from recent weeks. "Final countdown," she captioned the collection. In a mirror selfie, Cooper showed off her growing baby bump in a romantic white two-piece ensemble featuring a cropped, lace-trimmed blouse with delicate cap sleeves and a tie-front detail. The "Call Her Daddy" host completed her effortless look with loose, tousled blonde waves, a dainty necklace and minimal jewelry while posing barefoot.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ALEXANDRACOOPER/INSTAGRAM The star in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Cooper and Kaplan first announced they were expecting their first child together on May 17. "Our family 🤍," the blonde beauty wrote alongside photos of herself and the Hollywood producer. The couple, who tied the knot in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, have been preparing for parenthood after previously deciding to postpone their plans to start a family.

Alex Cooper Explains Why She Waited to Become a Mother

Source: @CALLHERDADDY/YOUTUBE Alex Cooper felt more prepared to embrace motherhood after deciding to wait a little longer.