Stunning Stars Alex Morgan, Simone Biles, Brooks Nader and More Turn Heads at 2025 ESPYs: Photos
Athletes, models and more came together on the night of Wednesday, July 16, for the 2025 ESPYs.
The awards show, which was hosted by comedian Shane McGillis this year, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Scroll down to see which stars dressed to impress for the fun night.
Simone Biles
Gymnast Simone Biles stunned in a sparkly custom Athleta by Zac Posen gown. The Olympian walked the carpet solo and alongside husband Jonathan Owens.
Later that night, Biles won Best Athlete: Women's Sports and Best Championship Performance.
"The recognition means more than you guys know," she gushed in her victory speech. "I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey — my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."
Brooks Nader
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader nearly had a nip slip in a cream satin frock featuring a plunging neckline.
Anthony Ramos
Actor Anthony Ramos rocked a slate gray suit jacket, matching shirt, black pants and a cool pair of shades on the red carpet.
Billie Jean King
Tennis legend Billie Jean King wore a sparkly black blazer as she watched the recipients of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award receive their trophies.
The honor "celebrates a commitment to leadership and service by honoring young people who use sports to improve their communities," she shared on Instagram.
"Congratulations to this year’s national honorees, who received their awards at the ESPYS: Maegha Ramanathan, Rishin Tandon, and Ian Waite! These honorees are so inspirational, and I can't wait to see what they do next," added the athlete.
Ciara
Ciara dazzled in a tan, embellished off-the-shoulder frock. The singer went to the show with her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan won the Icon award after strutting down the red carpet in a sequined black design.
Charli Hawkins
Track and field star Charli Hawkins wore a pale pinks strapless number that featured a poofy and voluminous train.
On Instagram, Hawkins admitted she had always dreamed of going to the ESPYs as a kid.
"It makes me well up every time I have these silly and awesome full circle moments," she spilled of her accomplishments.
Suni Lee
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee looked gorgeous in a gold frock when she won Best Comeback Athlete.
Elle Duncan
Sports journalist Elle Duncan happily posed with the Capital One Cup, which she presented to the University of North Carolina Women’s athletic program and the Ohio State Men’s athletic program.
Russell Westbrook
NBA star Russell Westbrook opted for a classic black and white suit and tie.
Sloane Stephens
Tennis champ Sloane Stephens was all smiles as she accepted the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
"This one means everything," she gushed on Instagram. "I’ve been lucky to live my dream on the court, but the work we do through the @sloanestephensfoundation is my purpose."
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes kept the crowd's energy up during his performance.