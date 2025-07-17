or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Red Carpet
OK LogoPHOTOS

Stunning Stars Alex Morgan, Simone Biles, Brooks Nader and More Turn Heads at 2025 ESPYs: Photos

Composite photo of Simone Biles, Brooks Nader and Alex Morgan
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

The 2025 ESPYs took place on Wednesday, July 16.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Athletes, models and more came together on the night of Wednesday, July 16, for the 2025 ESPYs.

The awards show, which was hosted by comedian Shane McGillis this year, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Scroll down to see which stars dressed to impress for the fun night.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles

esys simone biles
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Gymnast Simone Biles stunned in a sparkly custom Athleta by Zac Posen gown. The Olympian walked the carpet solo and alongside husband Jonathan Owens.

Later that night, Biles won Best Athlete: Women's Sports and Best Championship Performance.

"The recognition means more than you guys know," she gushed in her victory speech. "I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey — my teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader

espys brooks nader x
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader nearly had a nip slip in a cream satin frock featuring a plunging neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Ramos

espys anthony ramos
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Actor Anthony Ramos rocked a slate gray suit jacket, matching shirt, black pants and a cool pair of shades on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Jean King

espys billie jean king
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Tennis legend Billie Jean King wore a sparkly black blazer as she watched the recipients of the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award receive their trophies.

The honor "celebrates a commitment to leadership and service by honoring young people who use sports to improve their communities," she shared on Instagram.

"Congratulations to this year’s national honorees, who received their awards at the ESPYS: Maegha Ramanathan, Rishin Tandon, and Ian Waite! These honorees are so inspirational, and I can't wait to see what they do next," added the athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara

espys ciara
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Ciara dazzled in a tan, embellished off-the-shoulder frock. The singer went to the show with her NFL quarterback husband, Russell Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Morgan

espys alex morgan
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Soccer star Alex Morgan won the Icon award after strutting down the red carpet in a sequined black design.

MORE ON:
Red Carpet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charli Hawkins

espys charli hawkins jc olivera espn
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Track and field star Charli Hawkins wore a pale pinks strapless number that featured a poofy and voluminous train.

On Instagram, Hawkins admitted she had always dreamed of going to the ESPYs as a kid.

"It makes me well up every time I have these silly and awesome full circle moments," she spilled of her accomplishments.

Article continues below advertisement

Suni Lee

espys suni lee
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee looked gorgeous in a gold frock when she won Best Comeback Athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

Elle Duncan

espys elle duncan
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Sports journalist Elle Duncan happily posed with the Capital One Cup, which she presented to the University of North Carolina Women’s athletic program and the Ohio State Men’s athletic program.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Westbrook

espys russell westbrook
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

NBA star Russell Westbrook opted for a classic black and white suit and tie.

Article continues below advertisement

Sloane Stephens

espys sloane stephens
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Tennis champ Sloane Stephens was all smiles as she accepted the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

"This one means everything," she gushed on Instagram. "I’ve been lucky to live my dream on the court, but the work we do through the @sloanestephensfoundation is my purpose."

Article continues below advertisement

Busta Rhymes

espys busta rhymes espn phil ellsworth
Source: Courtesy of ESPN

Busta Rhymes kept the crowd's energy up during his performance.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.