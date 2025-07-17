or
Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip on the 2025 ESPYs Red Carpet: Photos

brooks nader nip slip
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader nearly suffered a nip slip on the 2025 ESPYs red carpet in a daring satin gown.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader nearly caused a commotion at the 2025 ESPYs.

On Wednesday, July 16, the 28-year-old model turned heads in a slinky, floor-length satin slip dress by Yves Saint Laurent that left little to the imagination.

The gown’s dangerously deep plunging neckline made every step a close call for a nip slip, but Nader owned the moment.

image of Brooks Nader wore a revealing satin gown at the 2025 ESPYs.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader wore a revealing satin gown at the 2025 ESPYs.

The glossy, champagne-hued fabric hugged her curves perfectly as she worked the cameras like a pro. She elevated the look with bold gold drop earrings, soft, beachy waves and a nude lip gloss that added just the right touch of glow.

A fresh pink mani and sparkling ring brought the whole glam moment together.

image of The star almost had a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

The star almost had a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

Of course, the fashion risk isn’t new for Nader.

Just weeks ago, she made waves in Paris stepping out of Lauren Sánchez’s exclusive dinner party wearing a see-through black halter top with no bra in sight.

The Sports Illustrated star completed the look with cropped black leggings, strappy heels and a glittery black clutch.

image of Brooks Nader also went braless in a sheer top in Paris.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader also went braless in a sheer top in Paris.

With a bodyguard at her side, she strutted confidently out of Laperouse restaurant as she completed the look with beachy waves and glossy lips.

But it's not all glitz and sheer looks, as Nader and her three sistersSarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland Nader — are taking things to a new level with their upcoming reality series, Love Thy Nader, premiering August 26.

image of The series follows Brooks Nader and her sisters as they navigate NYC.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

The series follows Brooks Nader and her sisters as they navigate NYC.

The Nader sisters run in a pack,” Brooks said in the opening of the trailer, according to People.

In a statement, the sisters shared, “Born and raised in Louisiana, the four of us always dreamed of moving to New York to chase big-city dreams. It felt a world away. And yet — here we are. Four sisters, all in our 20s, living together in NYC. Working, dating, laughing, learning, and building a life we never could've imagined... side by side!”

They added, “We’re so excited (and a little nervous!) to invite you into our world. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride!”

With Jimmy Kimmel on board as executive producer, the show promises an inside look at their fast-paced lives.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to ‘make it.’ In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back.”

