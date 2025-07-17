Brooks Nader nearly caused a commotion at the 2025 ESPYs.

On Wednesday, July 16, the 28-year-old model turned heads in a slinky, floor-length satin slip dress by Yves Saint Laurent that left little to the imagination.

The gown’s dangerously deep plunging neckline made every step a close call for a nip slip, but Nader owned the moment.