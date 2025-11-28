Alex Rodriguez Admits He 'Could Have Been a Better Husband' to Ex Cynthia Scurtis Amid Madonna Affair Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

In a revealing discussion, Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis reflect on the breakdown of their marriage and the baseball star's past infidelities. In the second episode of HBO's docuseries Alex vs ARod, the former MLB player, 50, and Scurtis, 52, share insights into what led to their split, including Rodriguez's rumored affair with Madonna in 2008. The troubles began in 2007 when he was caught with a mystery woman in Toronto shortly after their first daughter, Natasha, was born in November 2004.

Source: @arod/Instagram Alex Rodriguez reflected on his marriage and admitted he could have been a 'better husband.'

Scurtis claims, “He seemed to be extremely apologetic and not proud of his actions” following the Toronto incident. However, the issues resurfaced after the birth of their second daughter, Ella, in April 2008. A report suggested that Rodriguez had been involved with Madonna, who was married to Guy Ritchie at the time.

Source: MEGA Cynthia Scurtis said her ex's behavior and rumored affairs led to their divorce.

“At that point, we got divorced,” Scurtis revealed. In her court filings, Scurtis alleged that Rodriguez “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, detailing a history of affairs. She also mentioned his "affair of the heart" with Madonna as the “last straw.”

Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez denied having a romantic relationship with Madonna.

Though A-Rod denied the romantic rumors, stating to People, “I’ve been to two [of her] concerts, yet I’ve read that I went to 20,” he maintained that he and Madonna were just friends. “You have to have a sense of humor when it comes to this stuff,” Rodriguez added at the time.

Source: @arod/Instagram The star shares two daughters with his ex.

Scurtis addressed Rodriguez's struggles, noting she held out hope he would seek help. “I knew that he had his own demons,” she said. Despite her hurt, Scurtis also described a newfound freedom following the divorce. Rodriguez reflected on their marriage and admitted, “I could have been more loyal. I could have been more present. I could have been more sympathetic, empathetic, all of it. You name it,” adding that he coud have been a “better husband.”