or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > alex rodriguez
OK LogoNEWS

Alex Rodriguez Admits He 'Could Have Been a Better Husband' to Ex Cynthia Scurtis Amid Madonna Affair Rumors

split image of Madonna, Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis
Source: MEGA; @arod/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez addressed his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, saying he could have been a 'better husband.'

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a revealing discussion, Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis reflect on the breakdown of their marriage and the baseball star's past infidelities.

In the second episode of HBO's docuseries Alex vs ARod, the former MLB player, 50, and Scurtis, 52, share insights into what led to their split, including Rodriguez's rumored affair with Madonna in 2008. The troubles began in 2007 when he was caught with a mystery woman in Toronto shortly after their first daughter, Natasha, was born in November 2004.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Alex Rodriguez reflected on his marriage and admitted he could have been a 'better husband.'
Source: @arod/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez reflected on his marriage and admitted he could have been a 'better husband.'

Article continues below advertisement

Scurtis claims, “He seemed to be extremely apologetic and not proud of his actions” following the Toronto incident.

However, the issues resurfaced after the birth of their second daughter, Ella, in April 2008.

A report suggested that Rodriguez had been involved with Madonna, who was married to Guy Ritchie at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Cynthia Scurtis said her ex's behavior and rumored affairs led to their divorce.
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Scurtis said her ex's behavior and rumored affairs led to their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

“At that point, we got divorced,” Scurtis revealed.

In her court filings, Scurtis alleged that Rodriguez “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, detailing a history of affairs. She also mentioned his "affair of the heart" with Madonna as the “last straw.”

MORE ON:
alex rodriguez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alex Rodriguez denied having a romantic relationship with Madonna.
Source: MEGA

Alex Rodriguez denied having a romantic relationship with Madonna.

Article continues below advertisement

Though A-Rod denied the romantic rumors, stating to People, “I’ve been to two [of her] concerts, yet I’ve read that I went to 20,” he maintained that he and Madonna were just friends.

“You have to have a sense of humor when it comes to this stuff,” Rodriguez added at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star shares two daughters with his ex.
Source: @arod/Instagram

The star shares two daughters with his ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Scurtis addressed Rodriguez's struggles, noting she held out hope he would seek help. “I knew that he had his own demons,” she said. Despite her hurt, Scurtis also described a newfound freedom following the divorce.

Rodriguez reflected on their marriage and admitted, “I could have been more loyal. I could have been more present. I could have been more sympathetic, empathetic, all of it. You name it,” adding that he coud have been a “better husband.”

Now, Rodriguez has moved on and is dating Jaclyn Cordeiro. The couple first sparked dating rumors in October 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official two months later.

“Everything’s been going good [with us]. Thank God,” the athlete previously dished.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.