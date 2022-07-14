Alex Rodriguez Reflects On Failed Romance With Jennifer Lopez As Pop Star Prepares To Wed Fiancé Ben Affleck

Rodriguez recalled his own childhood and the affect his father leaving his family had on him and his view of parenting when he was only 10-years-old.

“I remember as a young man, praying, saying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me the opportunity to be a father, that’s going to be my number one responsibility in life’ and it’s been the greatest gift. I’m very lucky to have a great co-parent in Cynthia, she’s one of my dear friends,” A.Rod told Stewart.

Holding true to his word, Rodriguez made sure to prioritize his family throughout his four-year relationship with J.Lo, who has two kiddos of her own, 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximillian, from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony.