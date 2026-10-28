TRUE CRIME NEWS Ex-Luxury Real Estate Brokers Alexander Brothers Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Trafficking Source: TAL ALEXANDER/FACEBOOK Oren, Tal and Alon Alexander were each sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Tuesday, October 27. Brittany Vincent Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former luxury real estate agents Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander, who once appeared on Million Dollar Listing, along with their brother Alon Alexander, each received a 30-year sentence in federal prison for s-- trafficking. Tal is 40, and Oren and Alon, who are twins, are 39. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, October 27, following the brothers’ convictions for drugging and sexually assaulting women, TMZ reported.

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The Judge Called Their Conduct ‘Monstrous’

Source: TAL ALEXANDER/FACEBOOK Judge Valerie Caproni told the brothers, 'Your conduct was monstrous.'

Each brother will serve 30 years, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and Caproni also imposed a $300,000 fine on Oren and Alon and a $350,000 fine on Tal. Each brother faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison. Prosecutors sought life sentences, but the defense attorneys requested the 15-year mandatory minimum and portrayed the brothers as good fathers and husbands. “Your conduct was monstrous,” Caproni told the brothers, and she said the statements showed how the brothers “wreaked havoc” on the lives of the young women they encountered. The sentencing date was originally set for August, but it was pushed back twice before Tuesday's hearing.

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Eleven Women Spoke Before the Sentencing

Source: TAL ALEXANDER/FACEBOOK Eleven women gave impact statements before the court announced the sentences.

Eleven women, some using court-assigned pseudonyms, gave impact statements before Caproni announced the sentences. “These men spent years treating women and girls like their humanity meant nothing,” a woman who used the pseudonym Katie Moore said. A second woman, identified as Olivia Lane, said she was “profoundly incapacitated” after drinking only a fraction of a drink when she met Oren, and a woman identified as Maya Miller said the trauma of being r---- by Tal had become entrenched in her nervous system. The women also told the judge that the brothers never expressed remorse during the trial, and they asked Caproni to impose sentences that reflected the harm the men caused in their lives.

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Brothers Still Maintain Their Innocence

Source: UNSPLASH Alon and Oren both said they had taken polygraph tests at the start of the case.

“My brothers and I have never drugged or r----- anyone,” Oren said in court, and both Oren and Alon stated that they had taken polygraph tests at the start of the case. “I am innocent of these charges,” Alon said. On Monday, March 9, a jury found the brothers guilty on all counts, which included conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking and s-- trafficking by force, after 11 women testified during the trial. The jury deliberated for nearly three full days before reaching a verdict. Alon and Tal were also convicted of s-- trafficking a minor, and prosecutors have said more than 60 women have accused at least one of the brothers of r---.

Their Crimes Date Back to High School, Prosecutors Said

Source: UNSPLASH FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said the brothers are 'finally being held accountable.'