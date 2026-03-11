TRUE CRIME NEWS Distraught Wife of Alexander Brother Sobs on Street After Husband Is Found Guilty in Chilling Trafficking Trial Source: mega; @shanizigron/instagram The fashion model was seen being comforted by a friend following the verdict. Allie Fasanella March 11 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The model wife of Alon Alexander broke down in tears after he was found guilty on s-- trafficking charges. Shani Zigron was seen sobbing blocks away from the New York City courthouse after her husband and his two real estate broker brothers, Oren and Tal, were convicted on all counts by a jury on Monday, March 9. The disgraced siblings, who will be sentenced on August 6, could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Source: mega Oren (left) and Alon Alexander were found guilty in their federal s-- trafficking trial on March 9,

Shani, 30, and Alon, 38, tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2020 and share two young daughters. The fashion model, whose Instagram has been wiped, was seen being a comforted by a friend as she cried in the street following the verdict on Monday night. Per a report, Alon was said to have "closed his eyes and lowered his head in resignation" as each guilty charge was read out, while his twin brother "slumped angrily into his chair and stared at the ceiling."

Who Are the Alexander Brothers?

Source: Tal Alexander/Facebook Alon Alexander and Shani Zigron married in May 2020.

Tal, 39, and Oren, 38, were powerful real estate brokers who sold multimillion dollar homes to the likes of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, while Alon headed up the family's private security company. Known for their globe-trotting and hard-partying lifestyles, everything came to a halt when they were arrested in December 2024. The trio was accused of using their money and status to attract women and abuse them. Jurors heard graphic testimony from 11 women who detailed being raped or sexually assaulted by the wealthy brothers and were shown a chilling video of Oren assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The Brothers Showed No Remorse

Source: Tal Alexander/Facebook The model and her husband (left) can be seen with Tal and his wife.

The playboy brothers often flew women out to wherever they were at the time and used drugs to incapacitate them, the prosecution revealed. Prosecutor Andrew Jones said in his closing argument, "They used a consistent playbook to lure, isolate and rape their victims...and not only did they commit these crimes without remorse, they did it with callousness, with a perverse sense of pride." The siblings' lawyers will appeal the verdict, with Marc Agnifilo telling reporters, "We believe in our clients' innocence and we're not going to stop fighting until we prevail — and we believe that we will one day prevail."

'Use Your Voice'

Source: Tal Alexander/Facebook Tal Alexander (middle) and twins Oren and Alon were convicted on ten counts by a jury of six women and six men at the Manhattan federal court.