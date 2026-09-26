Alexandra Daddario's Best Skin-Baring Moments Through the Years

Alexandra Daddario's swimwear style is always next level!

In a September 2022 YouTube video for Women's Health's Body Scan series, the Baywatch actress — who welcomed her first child in October 2024 — shared how her body responds to the way she treats it.

"What I love the most about my body is that, it's predictable," she said. "If I don't take care of myself and I don't get enough rest and I work too hard and I, maybe, have a glass or two of wine and I shouldn't, then I know how I'm gonna feel. And if I do the right thing for my body, I know how I'm gonna feel and I'm grateful for that kind of health where you know what's gonna happen based on how you treat yourself."

Following her 40th birthday in March, revisit some of Daddario's most memorable and sizzling moments through the years.