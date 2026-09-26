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Alexandra Daddario's Best Skin-Baring Moments Through the Years

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario frequently gives fans a glimpse of her enviable beach getaways and poolside moments.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Alexandra Daddario's swimwear style is always next level!

In a September 2022 YouTube video for Women's Health's Body Scan series, the Baywatch actress — who welcomed her first child in October 2024 — shared how her body responds to the way she treats it.

"What I love the most about my body is that, it's predictable," she said. "If I don't take care of myself and I don't get enough rest and I work too hard and I, maybe, have a glass or two of wine and I shouldn't, then I know how I'm gonna feel. And if I do the right thing for my body, I know how I'm gonna feel and I'm grateful for that kind of health where you know what's gonna happen based on how you treat yourself."

Following her 40th birthday in March, revisit some of Daddario's most memorable and sizzling moments through the years.

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Sun-Kissed Stunner

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario often shares peeks at her sizzling bikini moments on social media.

Daddario wrapped up August with an Instagram dump that included a photo of herself reclining on a boat in a pale-blue bikini, which she paired with a dark baseball cap and sunglasses. Posing effortlessly for the camera, she stole the spotlight against the stunning coastal backdrop.

"A great August," she wrote in the caption.

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Bikini Babe

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

She has one small tattoo on her arm.

In a January 2025 update, Daddario showed off a daring sideb--- moment in a white one-piece swimsuit. She relaxed in an infinity pool with her arms outstretched and one leg bent at the knee, a pose that highlighted her figure.

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Beachside Beauty

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario said her body responds to how she treats it.

"I've been in Sardinia for days and haven't seen a single sardine," she joked in the caption of a June 2024 snap, showing her kicking back on a lounger while enjoying a fresh coconut.

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Soaking Up the Sunshine

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario played a rookie lifeguard in the 'Baywatch' reboot.

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief actress flaunted her enviable figure in a black two-piece swimsuit during a tropical beach getaway in September 2023.

She shared in the caption, "Gilligan!!!!!!!"

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Selfie!

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario revealed abs exercises are her least favorite.

Daddario captured a casual selfie to show her "beach hair" in August 2023.

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Summer Style in Full Swing

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

She was previously married to Andrew Form.

In April 2023, Daddario set pulses racing with an eye-popping bikini selfie in which the plunging cut of her green-and-blue top put her cleavage front and center.

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Baring It All

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

They tied the knot in June 2022.

"Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," the actress wrote in December 2022, sharing photos of herself taking a clothing-free dip.

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Heating Up the Poolside

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form were married for three years.

Daddario looked effortlessly radiant in a white bikini as she lounged on a cushioned daybed, reaching down to pet a dog beside her.

"Sweet Eunice," she captioned the upload.

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Glowing From Head to Toe

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form welcomed their son in October 2024.

The We Summon the Darkness star complemented the majestic scenery behind her in a colorful bikini at the edge of an infinity pool during a July 2022 Hawaiian getaway.

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Stealing the Spotlight

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form announced their separation and filed for divorce in February.

The bikini-clad star displayed her toned figure in a sleek one-piece swimsuit while standing poolside and glancing back at the camera.

"Taken by the man who can make even the kitchen pantry fun," she teased in the caption.

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Golden Hour

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

The former couple said the decision to end their marriage was 'made with love and respect.'

In June 2021, Daddario struck a stunning silhouette against a sunlit coastal backdrop while perched on a low stone wall in a white bikini.

"Andrew, we are out of still water. I like this as a form of communication," she shared in the caption.

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A Cheeky Topless Tease

alexandra daddario hottest bikini moments photos
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have continued to co-parent their son after their split.

The White Lotus actress ditched her bikini top for a jaw-dropping balcony snap, posing in colorful high-waisted bottoms with her hands strategically covering her chest.

"Post-snorkeling," the caption of the October 2020 update read.

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