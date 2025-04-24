Raciest Celebrity Photos: Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna and 18 More Stars Who Bared It All

Nine months after undergoing a hysterectomy procedure, Lena Dunham took to Instagram to share her celebratory photos.

"Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy. I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to," she captioned her naked snaps in August 2018.

She continued, "My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center. My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like f--- even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy."

Dunham ended her post by giving thanks to Judy "for her grateful exit" and to her body, "which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for."