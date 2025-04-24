or
Raciest Celebrity Photos: Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna and 18 More Stars Who Bared It All

raciest celebrity photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; @kimkardashian/Instagram; @lisarinna/Instagram

If posing naked were a sport, these celebrities would be taking home the gold every time.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Alexandra Daddario

alexandra daddario
Source: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario shared a glimpse of her trip to a snowy mountain in 2023.

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario used an instant camera to capture her fully naked body while sitting on a bed in a June 2023 update.

Ashley Graham

ashley graham
Source: @ashleygraham/Instagram

Ashley Graham often shares body positivity posts on Instagram.

In October 2020, Ashley Graham posed nude in a sizzling bathroom mirror selfie.

"nakie big girl 👋🏽," she captioned the post.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid ditched her clothes in a mirror selfie.

Bella Hadid covered her chest with her hand as she bared it all in a July 2022 Instagram snap.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears fills her Instagram page with racy dance videos.

Britney Spears cupped her ample assets in a sultry Instagram photo in May 2022. She also covered her family jewel with a strategically placed heart emoji.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

catherine zeta jones
Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her birthday with a racy snap.

Catherine Zeta-Jones slipped into her birthday suit to mark her special day in 2024.

She shared, "After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣."

Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski posed with her dog in the revealing Instagram post.

Emily Ratajkowski showed all her skin while posing for a picture with her dog in a July 2022 snap.

Erika Jayne

erika jayne
Source: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne had a brief stint on 'Law & Order.'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne went fully naked in a racy Instagram photo in 2017, only using star emojis to conceal her naughty bits.

"Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights 🙌🏻 1. This is my pre [Dancing With the Stars] body🦄 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest. ❤️," she shared in the caption.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum wed Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Heidi Klum hyped fans when she posed completely naked for an October 2023 photo, using only her hands for coverage.

"The Calm before the storm," she captioned the post. "3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳."

John Legend

john legend
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

John Legend shares four kids with Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen playfully showcased John Legend's behind in a 2015 cheeky snap.

Kesha

kesha
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha reached a milestone after she scored her first No. 1 hit Billboard chart in January.

In August 2024 photos, Kesha went fully nude while enjoying her salad.

"But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes," she captioned her daring snaps, sharing a lyric from her song "Joyride."

Lisa Rinna

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West.

"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," Kim Kardashian cheekily captioned a March 2016 photo, in which she can be seen showcasing her hourglass figure in front of a bathroom mirror.

Lena Dunham

lena dunham
Source: @lenadunham/Instagram

Lena Dunham signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in January.

Nine months after undergoing a hysterectomy procedure, Lena Dunham took to Instagram to share her celebratory photos.

"Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy. I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to," she captioned her naked snaps in August 2018.

She continued, "My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center. My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like f--- even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy."

Dunham ended her post by giving thanks to Judy "for her grateful exit" and to her body, "which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for."

Lisa Rinna

lisa rinna
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna said leaving 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' was a 'smart' decision.

In July 2023, Lisa Rinna shared a provocative snapshot similar to the one she shared ahead of 2025.

The RHOBH alum appeared completely nude in the update, with only heart emojis covering her intimate areas.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," the text on the sultry snap, which referenced Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, read.

Madonna

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna recently made headlines after she lambasted Donald Trump.

Madonna's blonde hair prevented her from exposing her chest in a daring Instagram selfie in August 2024.

Rajiv Surendra

rajiv surendra
Source: @rajivsurendra/Instagram

Rajiv Surendra famously appeared in 'Mean Girls.'

Mean Girls star Rajiv Surendra covered his ding-dong with a leaf while posing nude in an October 2019 photo.

"It’s October 3rd. 15 years. #itsoctober3rd #meangirlsday," he captioned the post.

Salma Hayek

salma hayek
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek has been conquering red carpet events with her gray hair.

Salma Hayek stunned fans in a completely nude Instagram photo to celebrate having 12 million followers on the platform.

In the picture, she enjoyed an acupuncture session while lying down, telling her followers, "A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you."

Scout Willis

scout willis
Source: @scoutlaruewillis/Instagram

Scout Willis is one of Demi Moore's three kids with Bruce Willis.

Scout Willis flaunted her toned back and plump rear in a completely nude Instagram snap.

"This is going to be the best year of my life," she captioned the July 2022 post.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco in December 2024.

In a carousel of photos from her Paris trip, Selena Gomez included a sizzling nude picture she took while enjoying her me time in a bathtub.

Tana Mongeau

tana mongeau
Source: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau rose to fame for her YouTube videos.

Tana Mongeau displayed her eye-popping cleavage in a November 2020 update.

Tess Holliday

tess holliday
Source: @tessholliday/Instagram

Tess Holliday is a mom-of-two.

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday embraced her skin and curves in a black-and-white naked photo she reposted from husband Nick Holliday's Instagram page.

"Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe.🖤," she wrote in the caption. "I’m too sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today. No alterations to her body or bare face have been made."

