Raciest Celebrity Photos: Kim Kardashian, Lisa Rinna and 18 More Stars Who Bared It All
Alexandra Daddario
The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario used an instant camera to capture her fully naked body while sitting on a bed in a June 2023 update.
Ashley Graham
In October 2020, Ashley Graham posed nude in a sizzling bathroom mirror selfie.
"nakie big girl 👋🏽," she captioned the post.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid covered her chest with her hand as she bared it all in a July 2022 Instagram snap.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears cupped her ample assets in a sultry Instagram photo in May 2022. She also covered her family jewel with a strategically placed heart emoji.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones slipped into her birthday suit to mark her special day in 2024.
She shared, "After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣."
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski showed all her skin while posing for a picture with her dog in a July 2022 snap.
Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne went fully naked in a racy Instagram photo in 2017, only using star emojis to conceal her naughty bits.
"Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights 🙌🏻 1. This is my pre [Dancing With the Stars] body🦄 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest. ❤️," she shared in the caption.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum hyped fans when she posed completely naked for an October 2023 photo, using only her hands for coverage.
"The Calm before the storm," she captioned the post. "3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳."
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen playfully showcased John Legend's behind in a 2015 cheeky snap.
Kesha
In August 2024 photos, Kesha went fully nude while enjoying her salad.
"But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes," she captioned her daring snaps, sharing a lyric from her song "Joyride."
Kim Kardashian
"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," Kim Kardashian cheekily captioned a March 2016 photo, in which she can be seen showcasing her hourglass figure in front of a bathroom mirror.
Lena Dunham
Nine months after undergoing a hysterectomy procedure, Lena Dunham took to Instagram to share her celebratory photos.
"Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy. I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to," she captioned her naked snaps in August 2018.
She continued, "My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center. My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like f--- even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy."
Dunham ended her post by giving thanks to Judy "for her grateful exit" and to her body, "which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for."
Lisa Rinna
In July 2023, Lisa Rinna shared a provocative snapshot similar to the one she shared ahead of 2025.
The RHOBH alum appeared completely nude in the update, with only heart emojis covering her intimate areas.
"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," the text on the sultry snap, which referenced Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, read.
Madonna
Madonna's blonde hair prevented her from exposing her chest in a daring Instagram selfie in August 2024.
Rajiv Surendra
Mean Girls star Rajiv Surendra covered his ding-dong with a leaf while posing nude in an October 2019 photo.
"It’s October 3rd. 15 years. #itsoctober3rd #meangirlsday," he captioned the post.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek stunned fans in a completely nude Instagram photo to celebrate having 12 million followers on the platform.
In the picture, she enjoyed an acupuncture session while lying down, telling her followers, "A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you."
Scout Willis
Scout Willis flaunted her toned back and plump rear in a completely nude Instagram snap.
"This is going to be the best year of my life," she captioned the July 2022 post.
Selena Gomez
In a carousel of photos from her Paris trip, Selena Gomez included a sizzling nude picture she took while enjoying her me time in a bathtub.
Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau displayed her eye-popping cleavage in a November 2020 update.
Tess Holliday
Plus-sized model Tess Holliday embraced her skin and curves in a black-and-white naked photo she reposted from husband Nick Holliday's Instagram page.
"Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe.🖤," she wrote in the caption. "I’m too sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today. No alterations to her body or bare face have been made."