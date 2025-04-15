Alexia Nepola 'Chose' Ex-Husband Todd as Her Date to 'RHOM' Costar Julia Lemigova's Event, Source Reveals: They 'Are Definitely Not Done With Each Other'

“They left early together,” they noted, “and it’s unclear as to why. Whether it’s that they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other and wanted to ‘get out of there’ or whether they’re just not fans of opera… it’s not known. But what is known is they came together, exited together and are definitely not done with one another.”

RHOM stars Kiki Barth and Martina Navratilova also attended.

Alexia recently spoke out to People about her relationship status.

"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," the reality starlet said on March 25. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."

"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."