Alexia Nepola 'Chose' Ex-Husband Todd as Her Date to 'RHOM' Costar Julia Lemigova's Event, Source Reveals: They 'Are Definitely Not Done With Each Other'
Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola recently finalized her divorce from Todd Nepola, but that isn’t stopping her from choosing him to be her date at events.
According to an insider who exclusively spoke to OK!, Alexia "had her choice of who to bring as her date" to RHOM star Julia Lemigova's Florida Grand Opera’s production of Carmen at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center — where she appears “in a non-singing role" — and "she chose Todd." “They attended together and absolutely, positively were an item," the source said of the Florida shindig, noting the pair “didn’t even stay” through the first act.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“They left early together,” they noted, “and it’s unclear as to why. Whether it’s that they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other and wanted to ‘get out of there’ or whether they’re just not fans of opera… it’s not known. But what is known is they came together, exited together and are definitely not done with one another.”
RHOM stars Kiki Barth and Martina Navratilova also attended.
Alexia recently spoke out to People about her relationship status.
"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," the reality starlet said on March 25. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."
"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."
People confirmed Alexia and Todd officially settled their marriage on March 17. While they signed "freely and voluntarily with the assistance and advice of counsel," they asked for their settlement "to remain confidential and not have filed with the Court."
Todd filed for divorce in April 2024. At the time, Alexia revealed she was stunned on her Instagram Story.
"I am shocked and heartbroken Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” she told her followers. "I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time I’m praying for better times ahead."
At the Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024, Alexia gave an update on where things stood with Todd, stating they were “trying to figure things out."
"We're still working on getting better and getting stronger and figuring it out because we really do love each other a lot,” she noted.
The Real Housewives of Miami’s seventh season is currently in production, so fans will get more of an intimate look at what’s going on between Todd and Alexia when it airs.