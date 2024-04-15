Split Shocker: 'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage
Alexia Nepola is now a single lady.
According to court documents, The Real Housewives of Miami OG's estranged husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce on Thursday, April 11, after two years of marriage.
In the legal papers, the businessman claimed their union was "irretrievably broken. There's a prenuptial agreement in place, which they signed on December 10, 2021 — just six days before they married.
The reality star, 56, and the real estate broker, 51, tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony in St Barths after their original wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For us, that was the most important thing — just he and I alone in St Barths exchanging vows. Just really making it about him and I because that's what we needed," the mother-of-two exclusively told OK! in 2022.
Right before Alexia was originally supposed to walk down the aisle the summer before she wed Todd, her mother tragically passed away in August 2021. "It was such a difficult time in my life," she explained.
While on the show, Alexia, who has two sons, Frankie Rosello and Peter Rosello, with her ex-husband Pedro Rosello, chronicled the process of blending their family. In one heated conversation during Season 4, Todd and Peter went head-to-head over the best way to take care of Frankie, who suffered brain injuries after being involved in a traumatic car accident in August of 2011.
"What we really got from that scene was the fact that this end, this is really about Frankie," Alexia exclusively told OK! in 2022. "So it brought us together as a family to say, 'You know what? We need to take action.'"
"We saw ourselves and we're like, 'Wow! We sometimes do need to see something like that to kind of wake you up,'" she continued. "So I feel like this scene was very hard for us as a family, but it was also very good because we got through it."
The blonde beauty was also married to Herman Echevarria for over 10 years before the Venue Magazine owner passed away in 2016 shortly after they separated.
"I know I'm going to have to talk a lot about my personal story and my personal life, which is always a lot more difficult than fighting with one of the girls," she said of being on the Bravo franchise. "I think that once I get past that, which to me obviously is the most difficult, it's not so difficult because I've shared it already, but it makes me emotional."
