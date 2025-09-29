Alexis Bellino Defends Dating John Janssen After Shannon Beador Drama: 'He Has Not Shown One Red Flag'

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bellino is defending her fiancé, John Janssen, from the haters. “Everybody thought John was so bad and all these things. [He] has not shown one [red flag],” Bellino said on a recent episode of Vicki Gunvalson’s “My Friend My Soulmate My Podcast."

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bellinio Said She's Had 'Arguments' With John Janssen But They 'Don't Fight'

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Alexis Bellino insisted she and John Janssen 'don't fight.'

“Not even a yellow or an orange or anything that’s in the red family,” she elaborated. “Like not even any. It’s all green.” “We have had arguments. We have had a couple of hard discussions,” she noted. “But we don’t fight.” Gunvalson recalled a dramatic relationship she went through when she was on Real Housewives of Orange County with Brooks Ayers, who was famously accused of faking cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

VIcki Gunvalson Recalled Alexis Bellino Wanting to 'Protect' Jim Bellino

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Years before meeting John Janssen, Alexis was married to Jim Bellino.

“When I was in love with Brooks, the world hated him, hated me, said I was in on a cancer scam,” Gunvalson said. “I loved him. And it was horrible what the cast did, stating that I was in on something. That was Meghan Edmonds [who] started that whole s---show.” Gunvalson said she loved how Bellino was overprotective of her husband, Jim Bellino, while they were on the show. “You were like, ‘He’s my man. I’m gonna protect him. He’s my man. I’m gonna serve him as a biblical wife,’” Vicki stated. “And I loved that about you. A very, you know, faithful wife.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bellino Wasn't Planning to Divorce Jim Bellino

Alexis, for her part, said she never thought she’d part ways with Jim. “Up until the very last day I filmed that show on Season 8, I never thought I would get a divorce. I was gonna hang in there — I did tell myself — until [the kids] were 16,” she explained. “I did say, if things can’t change, I’m gonna make it till they’re 16. I needed them to have a car. The show ended for me and then [things] kept spiraling down. And [we] were in therapy constantly. We weren’t going anywhere better. And then it started to become apparent that... maybe we will be better apart.” As for where they stand now, Alexis said she and Jim try to do “everything amicabl[y].”

Alexis Got Engaged to John Janssen in 2024

Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram Before he dated Alexis Bellino, John Janssen was in a long-term relationship with Shannon Beador.