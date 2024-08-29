'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Engaged to Shannon Beador’s Ex John Janssen
Someone should check on Shannon Beador, as it has been officially confirmed that Real Housewives of Orange County “friend” Alexis Bellino is officially engaged to Beador’s ex John Janssen.
Bellino took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing she’s “on Cloud 9.” “Celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” Bellino, 47, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, while announcing the big news.
“Every moment together has been a gift,” she added. “I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”
A rep for the pair exclusively confirmed the news to People, sharing, “John & Alexis are happily engaged, and look forward to their long future together as husband and wife.”
A lot of the drama on this season of RHOC has been between Beador and Bellino. In a recent episode, Bellino threatened to expose videos she and Janssen had of Beador the night she was arrested for a DUI.
Beador also shared how Janssen is suing her for $75,000 he claims she borrowed for a facelift. Beador claims he gave her the money and it wasn’t borrowed. Therefore, she doesn’t owe it back to him.
Back in July, Bellino tols E! News she and Janssen were looking at engagement rings.
"We are talking about the future for sure,” Bellino revealed at the time.
The pair have been dating since December of last year and Bellino shared it’s been “amazing.”
"It gets better every day,” she added. We both are kind of like 'pinch me' in the fact that we truly found like a best friend and someone that we want to ride the rest of this life out with together. It's pretty amazing."
As of yet, Beador has not commented on the engagement news, but we are sure she will be less than happy given her reaction to their relationship on the show.
Season 18 of RHOC is currently airing, and given the reunion has yet to be taped, this will certainly be a topic of conversation when it does.