Ali Larter, 49, Reveals She Dislikes Filming 'Bikini Scenes' in 'Landman': 'Nobody Wants to Do It'

Former model Ali Larter is not a fan of flaunting her bikini body on screen. In a Monday, January 26, interview, the actress, 49, admitted she dislikes stripping down on Landman.

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter doesn't like filming bikini scenes.

“I don’t think there’s an actress alive that’s like, ‘Woo! Got a bikini scene!’” she told an outlet. “Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite." Because her character, Angela, is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde," Larter is dedicated to "staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it." "But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she revealed.

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter stars in 'Landman.'

In a November 2025 interview, the Legally Blonde alum spilled how she stays lean for Landman. "I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she said. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me.” Larter added, "In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult. When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter eats 'clean' to keep her body in shape.

Although she sometimes feels insecure, the TV star does not let it show or affect her character portrayal. "There is no space in my mind for insecurity. I'm not allowing any of that into my space when I play Angela,” she stated. "I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in. And I really do believe, s------- — yeah, she's s--- on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."

Source: @alilarter/Instagram Ali Larter does not allow 'insecurity' to creep in.