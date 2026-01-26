Ali Larter, 49, Reveals She Dislikes Filming 'Bikini Scenes' in 'Landman': 'Nobody Wants to Do It'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Former model Ali Larter is not a fan of flaunting her bikini body on screen.
In a Monday, January 26, interview, the actress, 49, admitted she dislikes stripping down on Landman.
“I don’t think there’s an actress alive that’s like, ‘Woo! Got a bikini scene!’” she told an outlet. “Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me. I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."
Because her character, Angela, is "so physical and loves the spray tans, and the blonde," Larter is dedicated to "staying in shape for this role and all that comes with it."
"But no matter what, it's like, I've got to spend all this time fighting off my own insecurities, my own anxiety, to be able to put on that bikini and walk into these scenes," she revealed.
In a November 2025 interview, the Legally Blonde alum spilled how she stays lean for Landman.
"I'll tell you what. I work really hard, okay? I'm not pretending that I don't," she said. "I'm up at 4:30 [a.m.] on Mondays. I go for a run. It's only 30 minutes. I try to eat very clean, but I eat. I'm one of those protein mommies. I eat so much protein all day long. It works for me.”
Larter added, "In the end, anytime you have to put on a bathing suit and walk in front of anybody, it's really difficult. When I look around, the sexiest women I know are the women that own it. So part of getting there with Angela is owning it."
Although she sometimes feels insecure, the TV star does not let it show or affect her character portrayal.
"There is no space in my mind for insecurity. I'm not allowing any of that into my space when I play Angela,” she stated. "I wouldn't be able to do it if I allowed insecurity to creep in. And I really do believe, s------- — yeah, she's s--- on the outside, but guess what? She's owning it on the inside, too."
In June 2025, Larter showed off her figure in a fiery red bikini while reflecting on how she stays fit.
“For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let’s hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week,” she wrote on Instagram. “Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set. Bed by 11pm and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30am. Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6. I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core. Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan.”
The Resident Evil star added, “Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan. Another coffee, lemon water, eggs and Turkey bacon. Put on Angela’s diamond cross which is my suit of armor for this woman. 10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best. Xo.”