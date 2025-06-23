Ali Larter, 49, Stuns in Tiny Red Bikini as She Reveals How She Plays Her 'Confident' 'Landman' Character: Photo
Ali Larter, who stars in Landman, revealed how she got into tip-top shape while filming the drama.
"For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let’s hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set," the blonde babe, 49, captioned a photo of herself in a tiny red string bikini via Instagram, wrote on Monday, June 23.
"Bed by 11pm and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30am. Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6. I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core. Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan. Another coffee, lemon water, eggs and Turkey bacon," she explained of her routine. "Put on Angela’s diamond cross which is my suit of armor for this woman. 10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best. Xo."
Larter, who plays Angela, the ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, previously shared how she looks so good ahead of turning 50.
“My new thing, it goes: juice, gym, steam, cream. Being on a press tour, I’ve been from New York to London to L.A., back to New York. You’re jumping time zones, you’re super dehydrated, no matter how much water you drink,” the actress told a media outlet in 2024.
“For me, I have to steam or go for a run in the morning to get my blood pumping, and it’s always tons of hydration,” she added.
Larter also shared how it wasn't "easy" to play her character.
"It was hard because I was also living in the mountains, eating a lot of fondue. [laughs] Cutting that out was not easy. Running is key for me. I run three days a week, like four or five miles and then I do strength training for the other two or three days. I do 30- or 45-minute heavy weights. Those two things really helped me click it into gear," she told a different news outlet.
She added, "But it’s not just exercise; it was also definitely my diet. I got really clean with it. It was a lot of protein, eggs, chicken, salads, steaks, a lot of cottage cheese and a lot of Quest Bars. I definitely allowed myself that vodka martini on the weekends and I enjoyed it, but I really cut back on the wine and the sugar. That was all gone. I kept the diet simple and ate a lot of the same things each day, which also really helped. Not switching it up all the time kept it simple."