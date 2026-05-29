Ali Larter Goes Makeup-Free at Age 50 in Stunning Selfie

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Ali Larter is commanding attention with the makeup-free photo she posted online at age 50. In a post-Memorial Day upload published on Tuesday, May 28, the actress ditched Hollywood glamour for resort style, writing, "Weekend recharge with loves that fill my heart and mind!"

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Source: @alilarter/instagram Ali Larter gained praise from fans who adored her natural look.

In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over Larter's flawless features. One admirer wrote, "Absolutely beautiful. 👌💙💥" Another said, "You look great 'au natural.' Keep it up. 😜😘" A third praised, "I wanna be you when I grow up. You are so beautiful and stylish!!! ♥️"

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Source: MEGA Ali Larter shared photos of her adventure on Instagram.

Larter captured multiple photos of her rarely-seen kids, Theodore, 15, and Vivienne, 11, whose dad is husband Hayes MacArthur. The couple wed in 2009. This isn't the first time Larter has made headlines for going makeup-free. In February, she shared photos from her epic 50th birthday trip to the Bahamas, where she suited up in a white string bikini looking natural. "On the eve of my big birthday, loved ones gathered for an unforgettable weekend in my happy place," she posted on Instagram. "A huge thank you to my incredible friends and husband for planning this and making me feel so special. I was overwhelmed by the joy, laughter, shared love, and beautiful connections. One for the memory books. Heart is overflowing."

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Ali Larter's Big Move

Source: @alilarter/instagram Ali Larter is married to Hayes MacArthur, and the two are parents to daughter Vivienne and son Theodore.

Although Larter is famous for showbiz blockbusters including the Resident Evil and Final Destination franchises, she moved her family to Idaho during the pandemic and never looked back. In November 2025, she told Fox News Digital they initially planned on relocating for two months but wound up moving there permanently. "We went for two months thinking the kids’ schools would be reopened in California and they weren’t," she explained. "They were doing online. So we were able to put our six-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester and that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience."

What Is Ali Larter Doing Professionally Now?

Source: MEGA Ali Larter's latest project is the Paramount+ Western crime drama 'Landman.'