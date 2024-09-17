Ali Larter Reveals Why She's 'So Happy' She Left Hollywood for Idaho: 'There's a Real Sense of Community Here'
Ali Larter, 48, and her husband, Hayes MacArthur, 47, have found their forever peaceful retreat!
In the recent issue of Rue Magazine, Larter and MacArthur showcased their new home away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, and the reasons why they were captivated by the place to begin with.
“We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness,” the actress, whose Landman series is set to premiere in November, said. “Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before."
"People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” she noted.
According to the magazine, the pair "grew up with strong roots in their home states" — Larter is from New Jersey, while MacArthur grew up in Illinois.
Eventually, Los Angeles became their homebase for them due to their work commitments.
Elsewhere in the article, the couple shared how living in Sun Valley helps them feel relaxed as opposed to residing in Hollywood.
“Most of the time in my life, I feel like I’m going 1,000 miles an hour and these giant rocks chill me out,” the Legally Blonde alum shared.
“The mountains have a way of grounding you and slowing you down — especially when you’re stuck in traffic because there’s a herd of elk blocking the road,” the Bachelorette actor added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Larter and MacArthur decided to live off the grid after going on a family road trip with their two kids, Theodore and Vivienne, and their dog Nala during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The industry was at a total standstill and our kids were stuck on screens with remote schooling,” MacArthur said. “So, after a year, we just packed up the car and bounced.”
Larter chimed in, saying, “We figured it was an opportunity to go on an adventure as a family. And we just started driving north.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seven years before they had their 4,400-square-foot home in Idaho, the pair had their first home built in the Hollywood Hills with sweeping views of the city in 2007. Both houses were decorated by well-known interior designer Amanda Masters.
"Amanda is incredibly collaborative and easy to work with," said the Jewtopia alum. "She naturally knows how to merge our styles and help create spaces we both love to be in."