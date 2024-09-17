Ali Larter Reveals Why She's 'So Happy' She Left Hollywood for Idaho: 'There's a Real Sense of Community Here'

Ali Larter, 48, and her husband, Hayes MacArthur, 47, have found their forever peaceful retreat!

In the recent issue of Rue Magazine, Larter and MacArthur showcased their new home away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, and the reasons why they were captivated by the place to begin with.

“We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness,” the actress, whose Landman series is set to premiere in November, said. “Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before."

"People look out for each other. There’s a real sense of community here and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” she noted.