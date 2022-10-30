Alice Hatcher Is Transforming Beauty, Health, And Fitness Standards
The concept of true beauty might have been overshadowed by the modern idea largely influenced by picture-perfect models and filtered images of social media influencers. True beauty is more than a beautiful face and glowing skin. It lies in the confidence one feels within, knowing they are putting their best face forward to face the world. Alice Hatcher is one such inspiring entrepreneur in the health and beauty industry who is not only helping people look their best but also motivating them to accept themselves as they are.
Having immigrated from Taiwan to the United States at the age of 1, life has not been all roses for Alice Hatcher. She was the only Asian student in her school in the 1980s and had to deal with bullies and racism, but it led her to eventually become the confident woman she is today. As she has always been passionate about beauty and fitness, Alice wanted to earn a living in this industry. After graduating with honors from Paul Mitchell Skin Academy, she started her career as a trainee beside Dr. Zein Obagi. Many naysayers wanted to weigh down her dreams of making a living in the health and beauty industry, but Alice persisted, overcoming a financial crisis and even business losses to own three thriving business ventures today.
Alice has been in the health and beauty industry since 2000. After gaining considerable experience working for beauty brands like Colorescience, Revision, Obagi, iS Clinical, Neocutis, Vi peel, and Biopelle, she decided to venture into entrepreneurship, launching her medspa. In 2005, just when the global economic downturn was knocking at the door, Alice started a medical spa named Essential Beauty in Orange County, CA.To bring people to her medspa, she used to sell gift cards in parking lots and even acted as a receptionist and esthetician at her spa to keep the business afloat. For the first 5 years, the medspa ran at a loss but eventually scaled up, recovering financially to become one of the best medspas in Orange County.
After this success in the med spa space, Alice started her next venture, an e-commerce store selling health and beauty products, in 2010. The online store named Beauty Addict generated record sales during its first year, surpassing her brick-and-mortar business despite e-commerce being in its infancy at the time. The store became a trusted online platform for people seeking products and consultations related to beauty and fitness. From addressing specific skin concerns to suggesting the best products like supplements and collagen to promote inner beauty, Alice leveraged her two decades of experience working in the industry to gain a long list of satisfied customers.
Following the reputation she earned from her two business ventures, Alice started her medical skin-care brand in 2015. Precision SkinRx is focused on result-driven medical-grade ingredients to target various skin conditions and lifestyles. It has gradually emerged as a platform to seek the best quality skincare products that live up to what it promises its customers. Precision SkinRx and Beauty Addict are not just brands. They are movements helping people regain their lost confidence by discovering their true beauty inside and out.
As an entrepreneur in the health and beauty industry, Alice Hatcher looks forward to scaling her businesses to become top global beauty brands. She also wants to share her story of struggle and triumph so she can be a positive role model to other women, inspiring them to hold on to their dreams no matter what comes their way.