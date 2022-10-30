Alice Hatcher Is Transforming Beauty, Health, And Fitness Standards

Having immigrated from Taiwan to the United States at the age of 1, life has not been all roses for Alice Hatcher. She was the only Asian student in her school in the 1980s and had to deal with bullies and racism, but it led her to eventually become the confident woman she is today. As she has always been passionate about beauty and fitness, Alice wanted to earn a living in this industry. After graduating with honors from Paul Mitchell Skin Academy, she started her career as a trainee beside Dr. Zein Obagi. Many naysayers wanted to weigh down her dreams of making a living in the health and beauty industry, but Alice persisted, overcoming a financial crisis and even business losses to own three thriving business ventures today.

Alice has been in the health and beauty industry since 2000. After gaining considerable experience working for beauty brands like Colorescience, Revision, Obagi, iS Clinical, Neocutis, Vi peel, and Biopelle, she decided to venture into entrepreneurship, launching her medspa. In 2005, just when the global economic downturn was knocking at the door, Alice started a medical spa named Essential Beauty in Orange County, CA.To bring people to her medspa, she used to sell gift cards in parking lots and even acted as a receptionist and esthetician at her spa to keep the business afloat. For the first 5 years, the medspa ran at a loss but eventually scaled up, recovering financially to become one of the best medspas in Orange County.