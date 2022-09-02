Hands Off! Alicia Keys Details Alarming Fan Encounter On Social Media

This girl is on fire — and not to be grabbed!

Grammy-winner Alicia Keys endured an unexpected moment at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Monday, August 29, after a handsy fan forcibly grabbed her head and kissed her cheek amid a live performance of her hit song “Empire State of Mind.”

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!” Keys commented on a viral post from pop culture page Hollywood Unlocked, which depicted a video of the moment that shows her visibly uncomfortable. “Don’t she know what time it is???” she continued, emphasizing her point with a string of clock and mind-blown emojis.