Hands Off! Alicia Keys Details Alarming Fan Encounter On Social Media
This girl is on fire — and not to be grabbed!
Grammy-winner Alicia Keys endured an unexpected moment at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Monday, August 29, after a handsy fan forcibly grabbed her head and kissed her cheek amid a live performance of her hit song “Empire State of Mind.”
“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!” Keys commented on a viral post from pop culture page Hollywood Unlocked, which depicted a video of the moment that shows her visibly uncomfortable. “Don’t she know what time it is???” she continued, emphasizing her point with a string of clock and mind-blown emojis.
And it seems Keys wasn’t the only one shocked by the terrifying incident. As her comment on the video, which was first posted on Wednesday, August 31, racked up more than 16,000 likes, several fans spoke out about the viral moment, reiterating the importance of personal space and treating performers with respect.
“Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples space !!!!!!” mused one fan.
"Every time she sings this song, someone does something inappropriate,” added a second fan.
“Ah hell naw,” joked another. “Too much goin around for that level of closeness.”
Although the fan depicted in the clip may have taken her love for the “If I Ain’t Got You” songstress way too far, it seems Keys is comfortable with some affection — when it comes consensually from her husband of more than 12 years, Swizz Beatz.
Since tying the knot in June 2010, the pair have often been spotted looking loved-up at various events, a testament to their strong, decade-long relationship, one in which the record producer makes Keys feel like her “most powerful self.”
"He's always encouraging what it is that I'm envisioning,” the “No One” artist spilled to E! News last December. “I love that there's a support there. He always says we're both of our own bosses, we're our own individuals, and I think that's really powerful to know."