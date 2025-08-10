ENTERTAINMENT Alicia Silverstone Shares Exciting Update on 'Clueless' TV Series: 'We Want to Honor What Everyone Loves!' Source: Mega; Paramount/YouTube Alicia Silverstone confirmed she's reprising her role as Cher in the upcoming ‘Clueless’ TV series and promised to honor what fans love. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Alicia Silverstone is ready to bring Cher Horowitz back to life in the upcoming Clueless TV series, set to air on Peacock. During her appearance on Today, Silverstone, 48, shared her excitement about reprising her iconic role, saying "not much" could be revealed yet. However, she added, "I'm really excited about it. I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher."

Source: @aliciasilverstone/Instagram Alicia Silverstone said the team wants to ‘honor what everyone loves' about 'Clueless' and Cher.

The beloved sequel series was first announced in April, 30 years after the hit film's release. Silverstone expressed her commitment to respecting the original while introducing fresh elements. "So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it," she explained. "I'm confident that we'll be able to do that, but we're in baby stages right now." Clueless, released in 1995, took inspiration from Jane Austen's classic novel Emma and featured stars like Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy and Dan Hedaya. A short-lived sitcom adaptation aired from 1996 to 1999, with Rachel Blanchard stepping into Cher's shoes.

Source: Paramount/YouTube The sequel series was announced 30 years after the movie’s 1995 release.

Silverstone first confirmed her return in April, posting on Instagram, "Totally buggin'… in the best way 💁‍♀️✨," alongside a still and GIF from the film, plus a screenshot from Variety's announcement of the show. While plot details remain under wraps, Variety reports that the series will serve as a follow-up to the beloved movie. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are on board as writers, with Jordan Weiss contributing. Amy Heckerling, who penned and directed the original film, is also involved as an executive producer alongside Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence.

Source: Mega Alicia Silverstone shared the news with fans on Instagram, writing, ‘Totally buggin.'

This new project is a distinct departure from a previous 2020 reboot attempt, which was set to focus on Dionne Davenport, Cher's friend played by Dash, while Cher was notably absent. In June, during a panel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles to commemorate the film's 30th anniversary, Silverstone had little to say about the sequel. However, Heckerling expressed her enthusiasm, stating she is "thrilled to death" about it.

Reflecting on whether she ever anticipated revisiting her character, Silverstone admitted, "I didn't. And then I did it for the Super Bowl, yeah, and it was so much fun. We did it really at the Super Bowl." Silverstone previously returned as Cher for Rakuten's 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

Source: @aliciasilverstone/Instagram Alicia Silverstone previously returned as Cher in a 2023 Super Bowl ad.